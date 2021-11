Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring, IR) could play in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, per head coach Matt LaFleur. "Absolutely there's hope for that," LaFleur said about Valdes-Scantling possible return from a four-game absence. "We'll see. I know he's out there running today, and we'll see how he feels tomorrow. I know he's working hard. He wants to be out there. Certainly, we miss the element he brings." The Packers have placed Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday's game, possibly leaving Aaron Rodgers with Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Amari Rodgers in three-wide sets. Robert Tonyan will likely be more involved than usual if that's the case, while Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon could also run more routes.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO