MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are investigating Tuesday after a dead woman and a severely injured man were found in a hotel room. Eden Prairie officials say police responded shortly before 11 a.m. on a welfare check at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive. Inside, officers found a woman's body in a guest room along with a man suffering "significant injuries." Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His name was not released; nor was the name of the dead woman. Investigators believe the incident was not random. There is no threat to the public, police say.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO