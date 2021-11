If Jeremy Colliton is to be fired, Stan Bowman will need to be fired beforehand by the Blackhawks. Here is the challenge with firing Jeremy Colliton… Stan Bowman is so stubborn that he won’t admit that he was wrong in 2017, and that he made the wrong call in 2018. Unless Bowman is fired first, Colliton probably isn’t going anywhere. But, honestly, I would like to see how this works out and how good the Blackhawks can be when chances start going in.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO