Veteran UFC featherweight fighter Makwan Amirkhani issued a statement following his devastating knee KO loss at UFC 267. Amirkhani fought undefeated prospect Lerone Murphy in a preliminary card fight that took place on Saturday at UFC 267. Murphy was a big favorite to win the fight, but in the first round, it was Amirkhani who was imposing his will as he took Murphy to the ground and controlled him. It was an easy 10-9 first round for Amirkhani, and for a second there, it was looking like he might pull off the upset as a huge underdog. However, that was not to be, as, in the second round, Amirkhani shot for a takedown and ate a knee for his troubles. It was a perfectly-timed knee finish by Murphy and it knocked Amirkhani out cold.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO