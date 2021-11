The Eagles have not played on Halloween since 2004 when they beat the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia hopes for plenty of treats - and very few tricks - when it meets Detroit. Just like the Eagles, the Lions are working with a new coaching staff led by Dan Campbell. And for the first time in over a decade, Matthew Stafford is not the starting quarterback. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams this offseason and acquired veteran quarterback Jared Goff as part of the trade package. Philadelphia is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak, while Detroit is in search of its first win of the year. Kickoff is set for 1 PM this Sunday. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO