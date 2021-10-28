CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer Reminds Fans Of Her Vocal Range With National Anthem Performance

By Mya Abraham
 6 days ago
Keke Palmer has been making sure to remain top of mind recently. And her latest buzzworthy moment reminded fans of one of her many talents in particular.

On Tuesday (Oct. 26), the 28-year-old sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the World Series where the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros. When snippets of her performance began to circulate, fans immediately began to promote her latest EP, VIRGO TENDENCIES PART II .

They also couldn’t help, but react to the snippet with her iconic lines, “Baby this is Keke Palmer” and “I know it ain’t […] you know it’s yo girl!” One reacted saying, “Whitney [Houston] smiling down at her” and another rushed to her defense saying, “I’mma need the music industry to stop playing with her!! She can rap, sing SING, dance and act! Stop Playing with Keke!!”

Some younger fans were shocked to learn that the self-proclaimed “millennial diva” can throw down vocally, but day ones learned this from her hit Nickelodeon show, True Jackson VP , her roles in Fox’s drama series, STAR, Joyful Noise , and her music career. She has six projects under her belt: So Uncool (2007), Awaken (2011), Keke Palmer (2012), Lauren (2016), and Virgo Tendencies Parts 1 & 2 (2020).

Palmer spoke to TMZ about her World Series gig and explained that despite the controversy surrounding the song in recent years, she performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” to honor her distant and close ancestors.

“For me, that’s what it’s about, you know, they built the country. They deserve their respect,” she shared, adding a personal anecdote about her grandmother, who recently passed away. “She loved baseball so I was so happy to perform. I kinda felt like she was with me there.”

These days, Palmer remains booked and busy. The Hustlers actress co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala red carpet livestream and kept the internet buzzing with her organically hilarious commentary. Next, catch her on season 5 of Insecure, the highly-anticipated Proud Family reboot, and in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Check out Keke palmer’s showstopping performance below:

