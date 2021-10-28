CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Number of fully vaccinated in Roane County ticks up

By Damon Lawrence
Roane County News
 6 days ago

The number of fully vaccinated in Roane County has ticked up in recent months. The percentage of...

www.roanecounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
montenews.com

Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

Some 45% of people living in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 2, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roane County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Roane County, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Roane County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Roane County, TN
North Country Public Radio

The North Country has lost 25 people to COVID in the last week

Around the North Country, 25 people have died due to complications with COVID-19 in the last week. Jefferson County accounts for near half of the region's deaths, with 12 residents dying of the disease in the last 7 days. On Tuesday along, health officials from Jefferson County reported the highest...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated in Bristol County

Out of 20 cities and towns in Bristol County, New Bedford has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated people against Covid-19 with only 50% of the city’s population being fully vaccinated. The 50% rate is also one of the lowest (if not the lowest) vaccination rates of any city in Massachusetts. By comparison much larger cities like Boston have a 64% full vaccination rate. Overall, 69% of Massachusetts’s population has been fully vaccinated.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Covid 19
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Marin County Sets Goal To Vaccinate Most 5- to 11-Year-Olds Before The Holidays

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Leading the state as the first county to lift its indoor mask mandate, Marin County health officials now want to vaccinate as many children as quickly as possible. The goal is to get 75% of the 5-to-11 year-olds vaccinated before the holiday season. The Biden administration announced Monday it has already started sending out millions of doses anticipating CDC approval this week. For Maria Roquim, speaking through her daughter, there’s a hesitancy to get her 8-year-old son vaccinated, even though her 12-year-old girl is fully vaxxed. “She is planning to have him get it but...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
wlds.com

Morgan County Covid Numbers Going Up Again

Morgan County Covid-19 numbers are ticking back up after a decline in the middle of this month. Nine new cases were reported today by the Morgan County Health Department, including 7 new cases attributed to the outbreak at Jacksonville Correctional Facility. These are the first new cases the facility has reported since October 14th. Currently, 5 of the current active cases in the county are hospitalized.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
therecord-online.com

State COVID case numbers ticking up

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 4,506 new COVID-19 cases statewide, marking the fifth day in a row cases have increased. The state said there are 2,738 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, down four from Thursday. 665 are in an intensive care unit, down 13 from Thursday.
HARRISBURG, PA
Livingston Parish News

LDH: Number of fully-vaccinated residents rises by nearly 8,200 in latest report

Another 8,177 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. As of the latest data, approximately 2,189,636 residents have completed a vaccine series. In addition, approximately 2,451,498 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 7,360 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kmmo.com

FULLY VACCINATION RATE INCHES CLOSER TO 30 PERCENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Close to 30 percent of Johnson County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Johnson County Community Health Services, as of Friday, October 22, 29.7 percent of Johnson County is fully vaccinated- inching up from 29.4 percent on October 15. Per the state’s dashboard, 17,987 residents have received...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
chautauquatoday.com

NYS: Fully Vaccinated Population in Chautauqua County Surpasses 51%

The latest statistics from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that more than 51% of Chautauqua County's population is now considered fully vaccinated against the virus. A total of 65,507 county residents, or 51.3% of the population have completed the vaccine series. That number includes 477 people who got their first dose during the week of October 17-23. Meanwhile, 71,512 people in the county, or 56.0% of its population, has received at least one vaccine dose. That figure includes 311 people over the past week.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
krwc1360.com

Wright County COVID Numbers Down, but Hospitalizations Up

Public Health officials say new COVID cases in Wright County were down last week, but hospitalizations among some of those cases are up. In the October 15th COVID-19 dashboard, officials say that for the first time in nine weeks, the number of new reported cases went down from the previous week. They add however, that the numbers are as high as they have been since last December.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Daily Item

State records 10,000 new COVID cases over last 3 days

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again on Wednesday and the state Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 10,000 new COVID cases statewide in three days of reporting. After not issuing daily reports on Monday or Tuesday, state Health officials recorded 10,245 new cases Wednesday, including 209 in the Valley. Across the region, there were also seven new deaths linked to the coronavirus, and 257 statewide this week.
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy