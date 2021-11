PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man shot twice is facing felony charges after police say a love triangle turned violent. Police say Mark Shearer crossed county lines to break into his ex-wife’s home and hold her alleged new boyfriend at gunpoint. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to neighbors about what they saw and heard. According to court paperwork, it all started when Shearer broke into his ex-wife’s home in Evans City, Butler County on Saturday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Shearer is going through a divorce, and news of his ex-wife’s new boyfriend possibly sparked this alleged attack. Shearer is still recovering at Allegheny General Hospital...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO