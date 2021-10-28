CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California, US unemployment claims drop

By George Avalos
Riverside Press Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia workers filed fewer initial unemployment claims last week, but filings remain far above typical claims before pandemic-related shutdowns began more than 18 months ago. Workers statewide filed 65,042 claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Oct. 23, a decrease of 7,843 from the 72,885 claims...

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Fed confronts economy with most widespread shortages since 1970s

Federal Reserve officials meet this week as consumers and companies fret the U.S. economy is facing the most widespread supply crunch since the oil crisis of 1973. Chair Jerome Powell and his Federal Open Market Committee meet Tuesday and Wednesday as supply chains fray at multiple junctions for trade. The hard part of their job: deciding if snarls are localized and temporary, or are longer-term headwinds that'll fan inflation if supply and demand remain out of balance.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

US jobless claims drop to NEW pandemic low of 281,000 with 2.2 million people collecting unemployment checks in the last weeks - down from 7.7 million a year earlier

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low last week as the job market continues its slow recovery from last year's coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000 last week, a fourth straight drop and the lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Birmingham Star

US unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March 2020

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped by 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight weekly decrease and a new low since the pandemic erupted. Although companies have posted a record number of jobs, hiring has plunged in the past two months. In the week of October...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baton Rouge Business Report

US initial unemployment claims fall for third consecutive week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said this morning. That’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Jobless Claims#The U S Labor Department#High Frequency Economics#Americans#The Associated Press
WILX-TV

Statewide unemployment dropped in September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s jobless rate decreased slightly by a tenth of a percentage point in September to 4.6 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The statewide employment total advanced by 16,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 4,000....
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy