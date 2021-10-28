CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human influences shape the first spatially explicit national estimate of urban unowned cat abundance

By Jennifer L. McDonald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobally, unowned cats are a common element of urban landscapes, and the focus of diverse fields of study due to welfare, conservation and public health concerns. However, their abundance and distribution are poorly understood at large spatial scales. Here, we use an Integrated Abundance Model to counter biases that are inherent...

smobserved.com

How Cats Came to Rule Ancient Egypt, And Learned to Shape Shift in the Process

This Spooktober, the Observer has been featuring articles about cats -- first the black cats that are the hallmark of the season, followed by their festive ginger counterparts. This week, we're featuring a trick-or-treating bag brimming with a wide variety of cat mythology and superstition from around the world. While...
ANIMALS
New Scientist

UK urban areas are home to 250,000 unowned cats

The population of unowned cats in UK urban areas has been estimated at 247,429 on the basis of data collected by citizen scientists. This figure includes lost or abandoned cats, as well as unsocialised feral cats. Residents in five English towns and cities reported sightings of unowned cats between 2016...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Almost a quarter of a million unowned cats estimated in UK urban areas

The number of unowned cats in urban areas of the UK is estimated to be 247,429 according to a modeling study published in Scientific Reports. The authors suggest that urban areas with higher human density and deprivation may have more unowned cats (feral, lost or abandoned cats). Drs. Jenni McDonald...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

