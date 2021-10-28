3 reasons why sign-on bonuses aren't solving the labor shortage

If you can't find workers who have the skills you're looking for, it's time to start training them. That's Microsoft's plan to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals. The tech giant announced last week that, in response to the U.S.'s "cybersecurity skills crisis," it is launching a four-year campaign in partnership with the nation's community colleges to fill 250,000 cybersecurity jobs. It will provide a free, up-to-date cybersecurity curriculum to all accredited community colleges in the country, in addition to providing training to new and existing faculty at 150 community colleges, and supporting 25,000 students through a new scholarship program. Currently, cybersecurity roles account for 6 percent of all U.S. job openings, and one out of every 20 jobs open in the U.S. is a role that requires cybersecurity skills--and those numbers are projected to increase.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO