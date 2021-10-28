CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons why sign-on bonuses aren't solving the labor shortage

By Madison Hoff
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers are offering hundreds and even thousands of dollars in sign-on bonus amid the labor shortage. This money incentive might sound like a great reason to apply for a job, but there are some issues with it. One problem is it might attract people who are only taking the...

FOX2Now

Will robots fix labor shortages?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — With the worker shortage affecting everything from restaurant service to giant factory production lines, could the solution lie in robotic, rather than human, “workers?”. A recent Verizon survey of hundreds of small businesses found that about a third had adopted digital tools, including, in some cases,...
TECHNOLOGY
State
Massachusetts State
constructforstl.org

Apprenticeships Could Solve Labor Shortage with Pathway to High-Skilled Trades Jobs

From Local 10: The word “apprenticeship” may feel a bit yesteryear, but the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) believes helping provide federal funds to match job seekers to skilled trades could be one way to get Americans back to work. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh spoke with Local 10′s Christina Vazquez...
JOBS
memphismedicalnews.com

Personnel Management During a Labor Shortage

Labor shortages are creating havoc for many businesses in the United States, and medical practices are not immune. Although there may be some relief as federal government's bonus checks end this fall, the problem will not come to a screeching halt. Indeed, experts believe that the growth of the ambulatory sector - 22,000 of the 23,000 jobs added in health care in May alone -- will propel even more challenges. Moreover, the workload burden has been unrelenting, causing some employees to migrate out of healthcare altogether to other, less stressful - and often higher-paying jobs. Regardless of how you slice it, the labor shortage is a reality.
ECONOMY
#Tech Jobs#Labor Market
Inc.com

Microsoft's Solve for the Labor Shortage: Partnering With Community Colleges

If you can't find workers who have the skills you're looking for, it's time to start training them. That's Microsoft's plan to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals. The tech giant announced last week that, in response to the U.S.'s "cybersecurity skills crisis," it is launching a four-year campaign in partnership with the nation's community colleges to fill 250,000 cybersecurity jobs. It will provide a free, up-to-date cybersecurity curriculum to all accredited community colleges in the country, in addition to providing training to new and existing faculty at 150 community colleges, and supporting 25,000 students through a new scholarship program. Currently, cybersecurity roles account for 6 percent of all U.S. job openings, and one out of every 20 jobs open in the U.S. is a role that requires cybersecurity skills--and those numbers are projected to increase.
COLLEGES
chainstoreage.com

Study suggests overlooked reason why retail workers aren’t returning

It’s not just about the pay. From wage increases and referral bonuses to free tuition, retailers and restaurants are employing creative tactics to lure new talent. But a study from Big Red Rooster, a JLL company, finds that the level of comfort in-store locations may be an underestimated factor in employee retention and attraction.
RETAIL
The Millennial Source

Why are people leaving the workforce, creating a labor shortage?

The question of the hour: why is our economy suffering from a labor shortage amid social and economic unrest? When stability should be a priority for the workforce, workers are quitting en masse. Short staffing forces businesses to cut down on hours and close on certain days of the week. Despite hiring managers and employers offering retention bonuses, higher pay and shorter hours, the global resignation rate has remained unprecedented for months. It seems a glaring contradiction that millions stay unemployed while more and more leave their jobs, but there’s more to it than a surface-level contradiction. ƒ
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
myedmondsnews.com

Signs of the times: Local jobs go unfilled as labor shortage persists

Amazon needs 12,000 more workers in the Seattle area. Fed Ex re-routes 600,000 packages a day – not enough workers. Washington state restaurants/hotels had 40,000 job openings this summer. In Edmonds, “help wanted” signs still seem to pop up almost every block. Shubert Ho, co-owner of Salt & Iron, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
rocket-courier.com

Supply Problems Attributed to Labor Shortages

Supply shortages for everything from groceries to RVs have affected businesses locally.Empty store shelves greeting customers are slowly becoming a familiar sight in the region. And local business own...
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

8 Solutions That Are Addressing Labor Shortages

Businesses across a spectrum of industries are contending with a significant labor shortage. Job openings now outnumber people looking for one, with 10 million unfilled positions and 8.4 million unemployed. Despite the wide availability of ready workers, many companies are struggling to hire or retain staff. This shortage comes from...
ECONOMY
saportareport.com

The twin jobs economy: Some can’t find work amid national labor shortage

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic talked about the long-term and older-worker unemployment situation the day before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday released another report citing a labor shortage in the Southeast and nationwide. The two observations seem contradictory. However, the two realities are apparent in everyday life in the form...
ATLANTA, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Two Ways to Survive the Labor Shortage (That Don’t Involve Hiring)

It’s a question that restaurant leaders have been asking for months now, and there doesn’t seem to be an obvious answer. As a result, there have been myriad stories of restaurants upping their hourly wages, or offering benefits that they did not previously offer. But there have also been the stories that make some of these strategies moot—the ones where restaurants can’t get anybody to even show up to an interview.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

6 Reasons Why Americans Aren't Returning to Work

Millions of lost positions have yet to return to the job market but there are near-record job openings and job growth has been slower than expected in recent months. Enhanced unemployment benefits ended nationwide on Labor Day, and even sooner in many states. So far, evidence suggests benefits didn't play a big role in sidelining workers.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

7 Part-Time Remote Jobs Employers Are Scrambling to Fill

If you're searching for a part-time remote job, there are plenty of companies looking for help. Taking on a part-time remote job comes with several sweet perks. For one, Americans who worked remotely in 2020 cut their commute time by a collective 62.4 million hours per day. These same employees can stay in their pajama bottoms while working if they desire, or take a break to let the dogs out.
PERSONAL FINANCE

