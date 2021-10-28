CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding environmental trade-offs and resource demand of direct air capture technologies through comparative life-cycle assessment

By Kavya Madhu
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Direct air capture (DAC) technologies remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from ambient air through chemical sorbents. Their scale-up is a backstop in many climate policy scenarios, but their environmental implications are debated. Here we present a comparative life-cycle assessment of the current demonstration plants of two main DAC technologies coupled with carbon...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Coherent spin rotation-induced zero thermal expansion in MnCoSi-based spiral magnets

Materials exhibiting zero thermal expansion (ZTE), namely, volume invariance with temperature change, can resist thermal shock and are highly desired in modern industries for high-precision components. However, pure ZTE materials are rare, especially those that are metallic. Here, we report the discovery of a pure metallic ZTE material: an orthorhombic Mn1-xNixCoSi spiral magnet. The introduction of Ni can efficiently enhance the ferromagnetic exchange interaction and construct the transition from a spiral magnetic state to a ferromagnetic-like state in MnCoSi-based alloys. Systematic in situ neutron powder diffraction revealed a new cycloidal spiral magnetic structure in the bc plane in the ground state, which transformed to a helical spiral in the ab plane with increasing temperature. Combined with Lorentz transmission electron microscopy techniques, the cycloidal and helical spin order coherently rotated at varying periods along the c-axis during the magnetic transition. This spin rotation drove the continuous movement of the coupled crystalline lattice and induced a large negative thermal expansion along the a-axis, eventually leading to a wide-temperature ZTE effect. Our work not only introduces a new ZTE alloy but also presents a new mechanism by which to discover or design ZTE magnets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Restoration of HBV-specific CD8 T-cell responses by sequential low-dose IL-2 treatment in non-responder patients after IFN-Î± therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 376 (2021) Cite this article. Patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) undergoing interferon (IFN)-Î±-based therapies often exhibit a poor HBeAg serological response. Thus, there is an unmet need for new therapies aimed at CHB. This study comprised two clinical trials, including 130 CHB patients, who were treatment-naÃ¯ve; in the first, 92 patients were systematically analyzed ex vivo for interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2R) expression and inhibitory molecules expression after receiving Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy. In our second clinical trial, 38 non-responder patients, in whom IFN-Î± therapy had failed, were treated with or without low-dose IL-2 for 24 weeks. We then examined the hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific CD8+ T-cell response and the clinical outcome, in these patients. Although the majority of the participants undergoing Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy were non-responders, we observed a decrease in CD25 expression on their CD4+ T cells, suggesting that IFN-Î± therapy may provide a rationale for sequential IL-2 treatment without increasing regulatory T cells (Tregs). Following sequential therapy with IL-2, we demonstrated that the non-responders experienced a decrease in the numbers of Tregs and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) expression. In addition, sequential IL-2 administration rescued effective immune function, involving signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) activation. Importantly, IL-2 therapy significantly increased the frequency and function of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells, which translated into improved clinical outcomes, including HBeAg seroconversion, among the non-responder CHB patients. Our findings suggest that sequential IL-2 therapy shows efficacy in rescuing immune function in non-responder patients with refractory CHB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Brainstem reticulotegmental neural ensemble drives acoustic startle reflexes

The reticulotegmental nucleus (RtTg) has long been recognized as a crucial component of brainstem reticular formationÂ (RF). However, the function of RtTg and its related circuits remain elusive. Here, we report a role of the RtTg in startle reflex, a highly conserved innate defensive behaviour. Optogenetic activation of RtTg neurons evokes robust startle responses in mice. The glutamatergic neurons in the RtTg are significantly activated during acoustic startle reflexes (ASR). Chemogenetic inhibition of the RtTg glutamatergic neurons decreases the ASR amplitudes. Viral tracing reveals an ASR neural circuit that the cochlear nucleus carrying auditory information sends direct excitatory innervations to the RtTg glutamatergic neurons, which in turn project to spinal motor neurons. Together, our findings describe a functional role of RtTg and its related neural circuit in startle reflexes, and demonstrate how the RF connects auditory system with motor functions.
SCIENCE
#Direct Air Capture#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Co2#Tsa Dac#Ht Aq Dac#Lca#Ipcc Climate Change#Synthesis Report#Eds Core Writing Team#R K Meyer
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Faradaic junction and isoenergetic charge transfer mechanism on semiconductor/semiconductor interfaces

Energy band alignment theory has been widely used to understand interface charge transfer in semiconductor/semiconductor heterojunctions for solar conversion or storage, such as quantum-dot sensitized solar cells, perovskite solar cells and photo(electro)catalysis. However, abnormally high open-circuit voltage and charge separation efficiency in these applications cannot be explained by the classic theory. Here, we demonstrate a Faradaic junction theory with isoenergetic charge transfer at semiconductor/semiconductor interface. Such Faradaic junction involves coupled electron and ion transfer, which is substantively different from the classic band alignment theory only involving electron transfer. The Faradaic junction theory can be used to explain these abnormal results in previous studies. Moreover, the characteristic of zero energy loss of charge transfer in a Faradaic junction also can provide a possibility to design a solar conversion device with a large open-circuit voltage beyond the Shockley-Queisser limit by the band alignment theory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnitude and nucleation time of the 2017 Pohang Earthquake point to its predictable artificial triggering

A damaging Mw5.5 earthquake occurred at Pohang, South Korea, in 2017, after stimulating an enhanced geothermal system by borehole fluid injections. The earthquake was likely triggered by these operations. Current approaches for predicting maximum induced earthquake magnitude (\({M}_{\max }\)) consider the volume of the injected fluid as the main controlling factor. However, these approaches are unsuccessful in predicting earthquakes, such as the Pohang one. Here we analyse the case histories of induced earthquakes, and find that \({M}_{\max }\) scales with the logarithm of the elapsed time from the beginning of the fluid injection to the earthquake occurrence. This is also the case for the Pohang Earthquake. Its significant probability was predictable. These results validate an alternative to predicting \({M}_{\max }\). It is to monitor the exceedance probability of an assumed \({M}_{\max }\) in real time by monitoring the seismogenic index, a quantity that characterizes the intensity of the fluid-induced seismicity per unit injected volume.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The origin and impeded dissemination of the DNA phosphorothioation system in prokaryotes

Phosphorothioate (PT) modification by the dnd gene cluster is the first identified DNA backbone modification and constitute an epigenetic system with multiple functions, including antioxidant ability, restriction modification, and virus resistance. Despite these advantages for hosting dnd systems, they are surprisingly distributed sporadically among contemporary prokaryotic genomes. To address this ecological paradox, we systematically investigate the occurrence and phylogeny of dnd systems, and they are suggested to have originated in ancient Cyanobacteria after the Great Oxygenation Event. Interestingly, the occurrence of dnd systems and prophages is significantly negatively correlated. Further, we experimentally confirm that PT modification activates the filamentous phage SW1 by altering the binding affinity of repressor and the transcription level of its encoding gene. Competition assays, concurrent epigenomic and transcriptomic sequencing subsequently show that PT modification affects the expression of a variety of metabolic genes, which reduces the competitive fitness of the marine bacterium Shewanella piezotolerans WP3. Our findings strongly suggest that a series of negative effects on microorganisms caused by dnd systems limit horizontal gene transfer, thus leading to their sporadic distribution. Overall, our study reveals putative evolutionary scenario of the dnd system and provides novel insights into the physiological and ecological influences of PT modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bias-corrected CMIP6 global dataset for dynamical downscaling of the historical and future climate (1979"“2100)

Dynamical downscaling is an important approach to obtaining fine-scale weather and climate information. However, dynamical downscaling simulations are often degraded by biases in the large-scale forcing itself. We constructed a bias-corrected global dataset based on 18 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Reanalysis 5 (ERA5) dataset. The bias-corrected data have an ERA5-based mean climate and interannual variance, but with a non-linear trend from the ensemble mean of the 18 CMIP6 models. The dataset spans the historical time period 1979"“2014 and future scenarios (SSP245 and SSP585) for 2015"“2100 with a horizontal grid spacing of (1.25Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â°) at six-hourly intervals. Our evaluation suggests that the bias-corrected data are of better quality than the individual CMIP6 models in terms of the climatological mean, interannual variance and extreme events. This dataset will be useful for dynamical downscaling projections of the Earth's future climate, atmospheric environment, hydrology, agriculture, wind power, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Highly sensitive low field Lorentz-force MEMS magnetometer

We present a highly sensitive Lorentz-force magnetic micro-sensor capable of measuring low field values. The magnetometer consists of a silicon micro-beam sandwiched between two electrodes to electrostatically induce in-plane vibration and to detect the output current. The method is based on measuring the resonance frequency of the micro-beam around the buckling zone to sense out-of-plane magnetic fields. When biased with a current of 0.91Â mA (around buckling), the device has a measured sensitivity of 11.6Â Tâˆ’1, which is five orders of magnitude larger than the state-of-the-art. The measured minimum detectable magnetic field and the estimated resolution of the proposed magnetic sensor are 100 ÂµT and 13.6 ÂµT.Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. An analytical model is developed based on the Euler"“Bernoulli beam theory and the Galerkin discretization to understand and verify the micro-sensor performance. Good agreement is shown between analytical results and experimental data. Furthermore, the presented magnetometer is promising for measuring very weak biomagnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intelligent energy optimization in park-wide farming considering user's preferences

With the development of park-level agricultural, agricultural production and household electricity fusion, it is of great significance to promote users to actively respond to power consumption plan based on their own habits. In this paper, a multi-objective household intelligent power consumption optimization model is proposed from two aspects of economy and comfort. Firstly, the operating constraints of interruptible loads and non-interruptible loads were established based on the working characteristics of various household appliances. Then, the expenditure model was constructed to take into account the electricity sales situation of surplus electricity generated by photovoltaic, and a three-layer index system quantifying the influence of user preference on comfort level was constructed. The preference coefficient was determined by analytic hierarchy process, which was used to construct the users' comfort level model. Finally, the multi-objective particle swarm optimization algorithm was applied to obtain optimization results. Considering the seasonal difference, the simulation showed that this model minimized the expenditure and increased the comfort level during summer and winter by 26.0% and 27.5% respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Real-time observation of Cooper pair splitting showing strong non-local correlations

Controlled generation and detection of quantum entanglement between spatially separated particles constitute an essential prerequisite both for testing the foundations of quantum mechanics and for realizing future quantum technologies. Splitting of Cooper pairs from a superconductor provides entangled electrons at separate locations. However, experimentally accessing the individual split Cooper pairs constitutes a major unresolved issue as they mix together with electrons from competing processes. Here, we overcome this challenge with the first real-time observation of the splitting of individual Cooper pairs, enabling direct access to the time-resolved statistics of Cooper pair splitting. We determine the correlation statistics arising from two-electron processes and find a pronounced peak that is two orders of magnitude larger than the background. Our experiment thereby allows to unambiguously pinpoint and select split Cooper pairs with 99% fidelity. These results open up an avenue for performing experiments that tap into the spin-entanglement of split Cooper pairs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
Nature.com

Drivers behind the summer 2010 wave train leading to Russian heatwave and Pakistan flooding

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2021) Cite this article. Summer 2010 saw two simultaneous extremes linked by an atmospheric wave train: a record-breaking heatwave in Russia and severe floods in Pakistan. Here, we study this wave event using a large ensemble climate model experiment. First, we show that the circulation in 2010 reflected a recurrent wave train connecting the heatwave and flooding events. Second, we show that the occurrence of the wave train is favored by three drivers: (1) 2010 sea surface temperature anomalies increase the probability of this wave train by a factor 2-to-4 relative to the model's climatology, (2) early-summer soil moisture deficit in Russia not only increases the probability of local heatwaves, but also enhances rainfall extremes over Pakistan by forcing an atmospheric wave response, and (3) high-latitude land warming favors wave-train occurrence and therefore rainfall and heat extremes. These findings highlight the complexity and synergistic interactions between different drivers, reconciling some seemingly contradictory results from previous studies.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis yb-114246 improved growth and immunity of broiler chickens through modified ileal bacterial composition

Here, a Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis (SEBS) strain was generated and supplemented to broiler chickens' diet, and the impact in ileum bacterial microbiome, immunity and body weight were assessed. In a nutshell, five hundred 1-old old chicken were randomly divided into five groups: control, inorganic Se, Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis), SEBS, and antibiotic, and colonization with B. subtilis and SEBS in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) were measured by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) assay and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). In summary, Chicks fed SEBS or B. subtilis had higher body weight than the control chicks or those given inorganic Se. SEBS colonized in distal segments of the ileum improved bacterial diversity, reduced the endogenous pathogen burden and increased the number of Lactobacillus sp. in the ileal mucous membrane. Species of unclassified Lachnospiraceae, uncultured Anaerosporobacter, Peptococcus, Lactobacillus salivarius, and Ruminococcaceae_UCG-014, and unclassified Butyricicoccus in the ileal mucous membrane played a key role in promoting immunity. Inorganic Se supplementation also improved bacterial composition of ileal mucous membranes, but to a less extent. In conclusion, SEBS improved performance and immunity of broiler chickens through colonization and modulation of the ileal mucous membrane microbiome.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene's non-equilibrium fermions reveal Doppler-shifted magnetophonon resonances accompanied by Mach supersonic and Landau velocity effects

Oscillatory magnetoresistance measurements on graphene have revealed a wealth of novel physics. These phenomena are typically studied at low currents. At high currents, electrons are driven far from equilibrium with the atomic lattice vibrations so that their kinetic energy can exceed the thermal energy of the phonons. Here, we report three non-equilibrium phenomena in monolayer graphene at high currents: (i) a "Doppler-like" shift and splitting of the frequencies of the transverse acoustic (TA) phonons emitted when the electrons undergo inter-Landau level (LL) transitions; (ii) an intra-LL Mach effect with the emission of TA phonons when the electrons approach supersonic speed, and (iii) the onset of elastic inter-LL transitions at a critical carrier drift velocity, analogous to the superfluid Landau velocity. All three quantum phenomena can be unified in a single resonance equation. They offer avenues for research on out-of-equilibrium phenomena in other two-dimensional fermion systems.
CHEMISTRY

