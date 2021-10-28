CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

End-Permian marine extinction due to temperature-driven nutrient recycling and euxinia

By Dominik HÃ¼lse
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme warming at the end-Permian induced profound changes in marine biogeochemical cycling and animal habitability, leading to the largest metazoan extinction in Earth's history. However, a causal mechanism for the extinction that is consistent with various proxy records of geochemical conditions through the interval has yet to be determined. Here we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

The Chicxulub Impact -Did an ‘Impossible’ Magnitude-12 Earthquake Change Our World?

Sixty-Six million years ago a 14 kilometer long, Mount-Everest sized asteroid blasted a hole in the ground, the Chicxulub Impact, releasing the equivalent of 100 million megatons of TNT creating a 20-mile deep, 110-mile hole and sterilizing the remaining 170 million square miles of the ancient continent of Pangaea, killing virtually every species on Earth and, oddly, paving the way for the emergence of the human species.
INDIA
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Wired

Climate-Driven Extinction Made Mammals' Teeth Less Weird

De Vries, currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Salford, in the United Kingdom, has traveled to Paris, Kenya, and around the United States to inspect these molars, hard evidence of why their former owners survived a climate-driven extinction—or why they didn’t. In new results published in October in Communications Biology, a team led by de Vries and Erik Seiffert, a paleontologist with the University of Southern California, shows that a mass extinction swept across Africa and Arabia roughly 30 million years ago. They used fossils from five groups of mammals, and their results suggest two-thirds of those species got wiped out. “It is huge,” says de Vries. “It's a lot of diversity loss.”
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

“Sweet Spots” for Fishing Driven by Movement of Plankton Between Tropical Marine Ecosystems

Plankton eaters play key role in transferring offshore resources to coral reef ecosystems. A new analysis suggests that the movement of plankton and plankton-eating fish play a central role in driving local spikes of extreme biological productivity in tropical coral reefs, creating “sweet spots” of abundant fish. Renato Morais of James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, and colleagues present these findings in a study publishing today (November 2nd, 2021) in the open-access journal PLOS Biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Drivers behind the summer 2010 wave train leading to Russian heatwave and Pakistan flooding

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2021) Cite this article. Summer 2010 saw two simultaneous extremes linked by an atmospheric wave train: a record-breaking heatwave in Russia and severe floods in Pakistan. Here, we study this wave event using a large ensemble climate model experiment. First, we show that the circulation in 2010 reflected a recurrent wave train connecting the heatwave and flooding events. Second, we show that the occurrence of the wave train is favored by three drivers: (1) 2010 sea surface temperature anomalies increase the probability of this wave train by a factor 2-to-4 relative to the model's climatology, (2) early-summer soil moisture deficit in Russia not only increases the probability of local heatwaves, but also enhances rainfall extremes over Pakistan by forcing an atmospheric wave response, and (3) high-latitude land warming favors wave-train occurrence and therefore rainfall and heat extremes. These findings highlight the complexity and synergistic interactions between different drivers, reconciling some seemingly contradictory results from previous studies.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photo-induced copper-catalyzed sequential 1,n-HAT enabling the formation of cyclobutanols

Cyclobutanols are privileged cyclic skeletons in natural products and synthetic building blocks. C(sp3)âˆ’H functionalization is a prolonged challenge in organic synthesis. The synthesis of cyclobutanols through double C(sp3)-H bond functionalization remains elusive. Here we report the efficient synthesis of cyclobutanols through intermolecular radical [3"‰+"‰1] cascade cyclization, involving the functionalization of two C"‰âˆ’"‰H bonds through sequential hydrogen atom transfer. The copper complex reduces the iodomethylsilyl alcohols efficiently under blue-light irradiation to initiate the tandem transformation. The mild reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups and allows for the facile generation of elaborate polycyclic structures.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

These 'Life Zones' Are Most Vulnerable to Climate Change, New Projections Warn

If fossil fuel emissions do not dramatically decrease and soon, a new study suggests the various ecosystems of life on our planet will be rapidly transformed, especially in the tropics and polar regions. Instead of predicting the future of a single species or a specific habitat under climate change, the current research categorizes Earth into general 'life zones', which are landscape-scale ecosystem types that share similar temperatures, humidity, and dryness. In the end, researchers put together a global map that contains the locations of 48 possible life zones on Earth, including tropical forests, temperate forests, deserts, boreal forests, grasslands, and shrublands. Using historic climate...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recycling
Nature.com

Elevating density functional theory to chemical accuracy for water simulations through a density-corrected many-body formalism

Density functional theory (DFT) has been extensively used to model the properties of water. Albeit maintaining a good balance between accuracy and efficiency, no density functional has so far achieved the degree of accuracy necessary to correctly predict the properties of water across the entire phase diagram. Here, we present density-corrected SCAN (DC-SCAN) calculations for water which, minimizing density-driven errors, elevate the accuracy of the SCAN functional to that of "gold standard" coupled-cluster theory. Building upon the accuracy of DC-SCAN within a many-body formalism, we introduce a data-driven many-body potential energy function, MB-SCAN(DC), that quantitatively reproduces coupled cluster reference values for interaction, binding, and individual many-body energies of water clusters. Importantly, molecular dynamics simulations carried out with MB-SCAN(DC) also reproduce the properties of liquid water, which thus demonstrates that MB-SCAN(DC) is effectively the first DFT-based model that correctly describes water from the gas to the liquid phase.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Slow oxidation of magnetite nanoparticles elucidates the limits of the Verwey transition

Magnetite (Fe3O4) is of fundamental importance for theÂ Verwey transition near TV"‰="‰125"‰K, below which a complex lattice distortion and electron orders occur. TheÂ Verwey transition is suppressed by chemical doping effects giving rise to well-documented first and second-order regimes, but the origin of the order change is unclear. Here, we show that slow oxidation of monodisperse Fe3O4 nanoparticles leads to an intriguing variation of theÂ Verwey transition: an initial drop of TV to aÂ minimum atÂ 70"‰K after 75 days and a followed recovery to 95"‰K after 160 days. A physical model based on both doping and doping-gradient effects accounts quantitatively for this evolution between inhomogeneous to homogeneous doping regimes. This work demonstrates that slow oxidation of nanoparticles can give exquisite control and separation of homogeneous and inhomogeneous doping effects on theÂ Verwey transition and offers opportunities for similar insights into complex electronic and magnetic phase transitions in other materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

A Brainstem reticulotegmental neural ensemble drives acoustic startle reflexes

The reticulotegmental nucleus (RtTg) has long been recognized as a crucial component of brainstem reticular formationÂ (RF). However, the function of RtTg and its related circuits remain elusive. Here, we report a role of the RtTg in startle reflex, a highly conserved innate defensive behaviour. Optogenetic activation of RtTg neurons evokes robust startle responses in mice. The glutamatergic neurons in the RtTg are significantly activated during acoustic startle reflexes (ASR). Chemogenetic inhibition of the RtTg glutamatergic neurons decreases the ASR amplitudes. Viral tracing reveals an ASR neural circuit that the cochlear nucleus carrying auditory information sends direct excitatory innervations to the RtTg glutamatergic neurons, which in turn project to spinal motor neurons. Together, our findings describe a functional role of RtTg and its related neural circuit in startle reflexes, and demonstrate how the RF connects auditory system with motor functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial coherence of room-temperature monolayer WSe exciton-polaritons in a trap

The emergence of spatial and temporal coherence of light emitted from solid-state systems is a fundamental phenomenon intrinsically aligned with the control of light-matter coupling. It is canonical for laser oscillation, emerges in the superradiance of collective emitters, and has been investigated in bosonic condensates of thermalized light, as well as exciton-polaritons. Our room temperature experiments show the strong light-matter coupling between microcavity photons and excitons in atomically thin WSe2. We evidence the density-dependent expansion of spatial and temporal coherence of the emitted light from the spatially confined system ground-state, which is accompanied by a threshold-like response of the emitted light intensity. Additionally, valley-physics is manifested in the presence of an external magnetic field, which allows us to manipulate K and K' polaritons via the valley-Zeeman-effect. Our findings validate the potential of atomically thin crystals as versatile components of coherent light-sources, and in valleytronic applications at room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bias-corrected CMIP6 global dataset for dynamical downscaling of the historical and future climate (1979"“2100)

Dynamical downscaling is an important approach to obtaining fine-scale weather and climate information. However, dynamical downscaling simulations are often degraded by biases in the large-scale forcing itself. We constructed a bias-corrected global dataset based on 18 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Reanalysis 5 (ERA5) dataset. The bias-corrected data have an ERA5-based mean climate and interannual variance, but with a non-linear trend from the ensemble mean of the 18 CMIP6 models. The dataset spans the historical time period 1979"“2014 and future scenarios (SSP245 and SSP585) for 2015"“2100 with a horizontal grid spacing of (1.25Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â°) at six-hourly intervals. Our evaluation suggests that the bias-corrected data are of better quality than the individual CMIP6 models in terms of the climatological mean, interannual variance and extreme events. This dataset will be useful for dynamical downscaling projections of the Earth's future climate, atmospheric environment, hydrology, agriculture, wind power, etc.
ENVIRONMENT

