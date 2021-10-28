CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB's Lagarde Says Inflation Likely To Ease Next Year

(RTTNews) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that inflation is set to remain higher for longer than expected, but it is temporary and price growth is set to ease over the course of next year. "While the current phase of higher inflation will last longer than originally...

Shore News Network

ECB “very unlikely” to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as inflation remains too low, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, pushing back on market bets for a move as soon as next October. With inflation running at a 13-year-high, markets are...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
investing.com

ECB’s Vasle Sees Growing Risk That Inflation Will Stay Elevated

(Bloomberg) -- The likelihood that elevated inflation will become entrenched is increasing, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle. The Slovenian central bank chief said prices in his country are “basically following the same trend as inflation in the whole euro area,” caused mainly by soaring energy costs and supply shortages.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

Poland's central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge.The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.The move “suggests to us that it is taking the fight against inflation much more seriously than we had thought,” Capital Economics said in a note.It comes after Eurostat the European Union’s statistics agency, said Friday that Poland's yearly inflation rate hit 6.8% in October. That's among the highest in the 27-member...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing activity remained strong last month but was curtailed by supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems which sent input costs soaring, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has caused...
BUSINESS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as ‘Madam Inflation’

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation. The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde’s predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Jumps to 1-Month High as ECB's Lagarde Fails to Calm Rate Hike Bets

Investing.com – The euro jumped to one-month highs against the dollar, shrugging off the European Central Bank’s attempts to downplay bets that rising inflation could force into raising rates as soon as next year. EUR/USD rose 0.68% to $1.1683. The European Central Bank left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged,...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

ECB's Mueller says high inflation could force cut in stimulus

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can end emergency bond purchases next spring and needs to watch consumer prices as persistently high inflation could require a reduction of stimulus, Estonian central bank chief Madis Mueller said on Friday. Largely repeating the ECB's policy message from Thursday, Mueller said the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Holzmann: Forward guidance requires credible inflation projections

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann told Reuters on Friday that the ECB's forward guidance requires credible inflation projections for market participants. "It is important to drive on sight in the course of next year, in particular given the high uncertainty about inflation developments in 2022 and beyond," he added.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB Recap: Lagarde Drives EUR/USD To New October Highs

To the surprise of absolutely no one (including my colleague Fiona Cincotta – see her full preview report here), the European Central Bank left main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.00% and reiterated that it would continue buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace” until at least the end of March 2022. In sticking to the proverbial script, the central bank also made only insignificant tweaks to its accompanying monetary policy statement.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Euro zone companies brace for another year of supply snags, ECB says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Most euro zone companies are bracing for another year of supply disruptions and expect to pass on their rising costs to clients, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB met with 68 large companies operating in the euro area outside the financial sector in early...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

EMU Inflation Will Probably Make Another Dent In The ECB’s Temporary Narrative

Yesterday’s ECB in a nutshell: The central bank keeps ignoring persistent inflationary pressures but markets don’t. Investors assume the longer Frankfurt withholds a policy response, the tougher it’ll have to react eventually. This prompted (real!) German yields to rise in the wake of the meeting. Two additional elements aided the yield jump. First, despite having several strong arguments at her disposal, Lagarde only very modestly pushed back against markets pricing in rate hikes at the end of 2022. Secondly, the ECB chair was for the first time pretty vocal on PEPP formally ending in March, even before the actual discussion in December. The German yield curve bear steepened with changes going from +2.3 bps (2y) to 4.2 bps (10y). Peripheral spreads rose as much as 7 bps in Italy. Caught in the slipstream, US yields rose at the long end of the curve while the shorter end faced conflicting signals from below-consensus US Q3 growth. Changes ranged from -1.3 bps (2y) to 3.8 bps (10y). With the euro enjoying real rate support and the USD in the defensive on growth and the upbeat sentiment, EUR/USD jumped from the 1.16 support zone beyond first resistance of 1.1664 (August low) to close at 1.1681. The trade-weighted DXY gave up mirror support at 93.73 (August high) again. The stronger euro propelled EUR/GBP north of 0.845 and to a test of 0.8472 (April interim low).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Muller: PEPP can end next spring

“The ECB needs to watch consumer prices as persistently high inflation could require a reduction of stimulus.”. “The bank's focus should be on whether inflation leads to an acceleration of wage growth that could drive the pace of price increases above 2% in the longer term.”. "If this were to...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB held off making any significant moves...
CORONAVIRUS
FXStreet.com

ECB October meeting reaction: Lagarde dismisses market’s rate hike view

The ECB tried to push back against expectations for higher European rates following Thursday’s Governing Council meeting with very mixed success, as the euro still rallied sharply and expectations for hikes in the Eurozone were actually brought forward in markets. The bank’s statement was little changed from the September meeting....
BUSINESS

