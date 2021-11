Allegiant Air continued its climb back to profitability last quarter but is flying in a different environment compared with the pre-pandemic days, the carrier said Wednesday. Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., the airline’s parent, booked $39.3 million in net income, or $2.18 per share, in the three months ending Sept. 30. That’s compared with a loss of $29.1 million, or a loss of $1.82 per share, during the same stretch last year after the coronavirus outbreak kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected, devastating the tourism industry.

