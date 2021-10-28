CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

U.S. Navy intelligence software engineer pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possess illegal steroids

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bxKk_0cfXArU200

GREENBELT, MD—Justin Ryan Best, age 46, of Laurel, Maryland, this week pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.

According to his guilty plea, from 2013 to April 2021, Best operated an illegal steroid manufacturing business from his Laurel residence and conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute, home manufactured steroids throughout the United States.

In March 2021, investigators received information about a suspicious parcel that had been shipped from a Chinese sender to Best’s Laurel, Maryland residence. The shipment was flagged because two shipments from the same China-based sender were previously seized and contained equipment to illegally press pharmaceutical pills. The parcel destined for Best also contained a similar cargo description that was previously used for other Chinese shipments containing pill press components. After the interception of the parcel destined for Best, investigators discovered pill press components concealed inside bubble wrap.

As stated in his plea agreement, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Best’s Laurel residence. Officers located and seized 8,500 units of controlled substances used in manufacturing steroids, including two 2,000-milliliter jars of testosterone cypionate, 198 pills of oxandrolone, 114 pills of stanozolol, 61 pills of oxymetholone, nine 10-milliliter vials of testosterone enanthate, one 10-milliliter vial of testosterone phenylpropionate, syringes, and packaging and mailing materials.

In addition to precious metals, collectable coins, and $6,127 in cash, officers recovered approximately 167 firearms consisting of 120 handguns, 39 rifles, seven shotguns, and 25 silencers. Officers also seized hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, as well as 277 firearm magazines and 18 sets of firearm accessories from Best’s garage. Best agreed that the seized firearms, silencers, ammunition, magazines and firearm accessories were purchased with proceeds of his manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.

In an interview with law enforcement, Best stated that he had manufactured and distributed steroids for approximately 10 years and that he purchased the raw material from Chinese sellers using cash or Bitcoin. Best also stated that he mixed and manufactured vials of steroids at his residence, sold the products on an encrypted messaging application, and commonly shipped the steroids using the U.S. Mail to customers throughout the United States. Best also informed officers that he was employed full-time as a software engineer and contractor for the United States Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence, which paid him a salary of approximately $140,000 a year. Best estimated that his drug trafficking operation generated an additional $100,000 per year.

Best faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Sentencing will take place at 2 p.m. on February 18, 2022.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

The post U.S. Navy intelligence software engineer pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possess illegal steroids appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville man pleads guilty to federal charges related to conspiracy to steal mail

PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a conspiracy to steal mail. Dominic Jerry Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges of conspiracy to steal mail and mail theft in connection with various fraud schemes. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Postal Inspector … Continue reading "Parkville man pleads guilty to federal charges related to conspiracy to steal mail" The post Parkville man pleads guilty to federal charges related to conspiracy to steal mail appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police to monitor offenders barred from having contact with children on Halloween

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County will be keeping an eye on sex offenders who are not allowed to have contact with children this Halloween. Only about 10 percent of registered sex offenders in Baltimore County have what is called a “no contact” order as part of their probation. This, in effect, prohibits them from handing out candy to children on … Continue reading "Police to monitor offenders barred from having contact with children on Halloween" The post Police to monitor offenders barred from having contact with children on Halloween appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County police officer facing federal indictment for allegedly seeking, accepting bribes in exchange for falsely certifying completion of firearms training

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment charging a Baltimore County police officer with accepting bribes. William R. Johnson, Jr., age 32, of Baltimore, has been charged with honest services wire fraud, for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes and kickbacks to falsely certify that applicants for Maryland handgun qualifying licenses (HQL) and wear and carry permits (CCW) … Continue reading "Baltimore County police officer facing federal indictment for allegedly seeking, accepting bribes in exchange for falsely certifying completion of firearms training" The post Baltimore County police officer facing federal indictment for allegedly seeking, accepting bribes in exchange for falsely certifying completion of firearms training appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police arrest suspect in Towson murder case

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County have apprehended an adult male suspect responsible for a shooting death in Towson. Kevin Sharp, 22, of the 700-block of Camberley Circle (21204), has been charged with first-degree murder. Sharp met Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, PA in the 800-block of Kenilworth Drive (21204) on Monday night, then shot and robbed the 21-year-old. Ransom later died … Continue reading "Police arrest suspect in Towson murder case" The post Police arrest suspect in Towson murder case appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Laurel, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police officials announce salary increase, ramp up recruitment efforts

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police officials this week announced a salary increase in an effort to ramp up recruitment efforts. The salary increase will be in effect for newly hired troopers as many law enforcement agencies around the country work to recruit qualified applicants. Effective January 1, 2022 the state will increase the starting pay of trooper candidates from $35,000 to … Continue reading "Maryland State Police officials announce salary increase, ramp up recruitment efforts" The post Maryland State Police officials announce salary increase, ramp up recruitment efforts appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Towson shooting leaves one dead

UPDATE: The victim in this case has been identified as 21-year-old Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, Pa. Original story below… ———- TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Towson on Monday night. At just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Kenilworth Drive (21204) for a report of shots fired. … Continue reading "Fatal Towson shooting leaves one dead" The post Fatal Towson shooting leaves one dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated

BALTIMORE, MD—Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a version of the product and determined that it contained … Continue reading "Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated" The post Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on October 23

PIKESVILLE, MD—The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking Maryland residents to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, set for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at state police barracks. State police barracks throughout Maryland will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day. Each … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on October 23" The post Maryland State Police to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on October 23 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#U S Navy#Sentencing#Software Engineer#Special Agent#Baltimore Field Division#Chinese#Oxymetholone
NottinghamMD.com

State of Maryland, NSA announce new cybersecurity partnership

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the State of Maryland and the NSA have formed a new cybersecurity fellowship to share best practices and expertise. Fulfilling a commitment made earlier this year at the Annapolis Cybersecurity Summit, the NSA Department of Information Technology Fellow will advise the state on enterprise data practice, policies, standards, and security. NSA senior … Continue reading "State of Maryland, NSA announce new cybersecurity partnership" The post State of Maryland, NSA announce new cybersecurity partnership appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Residence, businesses burglarized in Parkville area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported this week. At just after 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, an individual broke into a residence in the 8400-block of Arbor Station Way in Parkville (21234).  The suspect stole several items then fled the scene. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, two individuals broke into a business in … Continue reading "Residence, businesses burglarized in Parkville area" The post Residence, businesses burglarized in Parkville area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy’s burglarized [PHOTOS]

PARKVILLE, MD—It was a destructive Tuesday night in the Parkville area. Witness reports say the glass doors were shattered at The Dollar Tree and Olympia Masala restaurant in Parkville Shopping Center overnight. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. Several individuals also broke into McAvoy’s Sports Bar at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The bar’s surveillance cameras captured photos of their … Continue reading "Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy’s burglarized [PHOTOS]" The post Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy’s burglarized [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
2K+
Followers
612
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy