(Davenport, IA) — John Deere workers on strike in Davenport are no longer allowed to picket on the company’s property. Deere was granted a temporary injunction Wednesday that says workers who are on strike are banned from company property until there’s an agreement on a new labor contract. Picketers will also be limited to groups of four at each entrance to the Davenport Works plant. This comes amid reports picketers are harassing employees who aren’t on strike and are trying to keep people from entering the plant. Deere also filed an injunction asking a Polk County court to force picketers to stay off its property at the Des Moines Works facility.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO