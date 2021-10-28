CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reconciling well-being and resilience for sustainable development

By Tomas Chaigneau
Cover picture for the articleSecuring well-being and building resilience in response to shocks are often viewed as key goals of sustainable development. Here, we present an overview of the latest published evidence, as well as the consensus of a diverse group of scientists and practitioners drawn from a structured analytical review and deliberative workshop process....

Brookings Institution

1 year in: Our new Center for Sustainable Development takes stock

What a difference a year can make. After generating more than 130 public products within in its first 365 days—research papers, journal articles, book chapters, policy reports, blogs, op-eds, podcasts, and public events—the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Brookings celebrated our first birthday this past week, on October 21.
UNITED NATIONS
Forbes

Ways Toward Sustainable Development In Solar And Construction

Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex Building Integrated Solar Technology. The global news cycle is dominated by stories of heatwaves, extended power outages, droughts and extreme weather events. These all serve as reminders of the impacts of climate change and the importance of implementing large-scale clean energy solutions. Currently, the building...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

World’s Cities Day 2021: Resilience, Climate Crisis and Sustainable Urbanization

World’s Cities Day 2021: Resilience, Climate Crisis and Sustainable Urbanization. As cities grow in scale, dimensions, and amplitude, taking in 60% of the world population, the United Nations has designated the 31st of October as “World Cities Day”, an opportunity to talk furthermore about global urbanization, addressing challenges, encouraging opportunities across borders and highlighting responses. Focusing this edition on the theme of “Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience”, this day, part of Urban October, seeks to raise awareness about the climate crisis and its repercussions on the built environment.
dallassun.com

Xi stresses promoting sustainable development of developing countries

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed the need to promote the sustainable development of developing countries. He said this will benefit relevant countries and peoples, and concerns the future of the entire humanity and globe. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20...
CHINA
Brookings Institution

Status check: Managing debt sustainability and development priorities through a ‘Big Push’

Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) have seen development prospects fade in the two years since the onset of COVID-19. Growth turned negative in 2020, is forecast to snap back in 2021, but then revert to a declining trend.1 Investment levels in Latin America and Africa are forecast to remain in the range of 20-25 percent of GDP in the medium term. Outside of Asia, prospects for growth and for convergence with advanced economies are dim. Unlike in advanced economies, the GDP trajectory in EMDEs post-COVID-19 is significantly lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates; 31 developing countries may have lower levels of GDP per capita in 2025 than in 2019.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products. Marketing Technology News: Ada...
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

IT’s role in sustainability for a resilient supply chain

Despite businesses having plenty of data on the procurement side, it may not be rich enough to enable the organisation to demonstrate that it is meeting sustainability targets. The linear nature of supply chains means that disposal of waste products from a business process are not accounted for with the...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

A Brainstem reticulotegmental neural ensemble drives acoustic startle reflexes

The reticulotegmental nucleus (RtTg) has long been recognized as a crucial component of brainstem reticular formationÂ (RF). However, the function of RtTg and its related circuits remain elusive. Here, we report a role of the RtTg in startle reflex, a highly conserved innate defensive behaviour. Optogenetic activation of RtTg neurons evokes robust startle responses in mice. The glutamatergic neurons in the RtTg are significantly activated during acoustic startle reflexes (ASR). Chemogenetic inhibition of the RtTg glutamatergic neurons decreases the ASR amplitudes. Viral tracing reveals an ASR neural circuit that the cochlear nucleus carrying auditory information sends direct excitatory innervations to the RtTg glutamatergic neurons, which in turn project to spinal motor neurons. Together, our findings describe a functional role of RtTg and its related neural circuit in startle reflexes, and demonstrate how the RF connects auditory system with motor functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Structural basis of human ghrelin receptor signaling by ghrelin and the synthetic agonist ibutamoren

The hunger hormone ghrelin activates the ghrelin receptor GHSR to stimulate food intake and growth hormone secretion and regulate reward signaling. Acylation of ghrelin at Ser3 is required for its agonistic action on GHSR. Synthetic agonists of GHSR are under clinical evaluation for disorders related to appetite and growth hormone dysregulation. Here, we report high-resolution cryo-EM structures of the GHSR-Gi signaling complex with ghrelin and the non-peptide agonist ibutamoren as an investigational new drug. Our structures together with mutagenesis data reveal the molecular basis for the binding of ghrelin and ibutamoren. Structural comparison suggests a salt bridge and an aromatic cluster near the agonist-binding pocket as important structural motifs in receptor activation. Notable structural variations of the Gi and GHSR coupling are observed in our cryo-EM analysis. Our results provide a framework for understanding GHSR signaling and developing new GHSR agonist drugs.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that zoonotic diseases – infections that pass from animals to humans – can present tremendous threats to global health. More than 70% of emerging and reemerging pathogens originate from animals. That probably includes the SARS CoV-2 virus, which scientists widely believe originated in bats. There are still questions about specifically where the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged. But experts across the globe agree that communities can take steps to reduce the risk of future spillovers. A key is for veterinarians, doctors and scientists to work together, recognizing how closely connected human health is with that of animals...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The transcriptome of Balamuthia mandrillaris trophozoites for structure-guided drug design

Balamuthia mandrillaris, a pathogenic free-living amoeba, causes cutaneous skin lesions as well as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a 'brain-eating' disease. As with the other known pathogenic free-living amoebas (Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba species), drug discovery efforts to combat Balamuthia infections of the central nervous system are sparse; few targets have been validated or characterized at the molecular level, and little is known aboutÂ the biochemical pathways necessary for parasite survival. Current treatments of encephalitis due to B. mandrillaris lack efficacy, leading to case fatality rates above 90%. Using our recently published methodology to discover potential drugs against pathogenic amoebas, we screened a collection of 85 compounds with known antiparasitic activity and identified 59 compounds that impacted the growth of Balamuthia trophozoites at concentrations below 220Â ÂµM. Since there is no fully annotated genome or proteome of B. mandrillaris, we sequenced and assembled its transcriptome from a high-throughput RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq)Â experiment and located the coding sequences of the genes potentially targeted by the growth inhibitors from our compound screens. We determined the sequence of 17 of these target genes and obtained expression clones for 15 that we validated by direct sequencing. These will be used in the future in combination with the identified hits in structure guided drug discovery campaigns to develop new approaches for the treatment of Balamuthia infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toxicity thresholds of nine herbicides to coral symbionts (Symbiodiniaceae)

Over 30 herbicides have been detected in catchments and waters of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and their toxicity to key tropical species, including the coral endosymbiotic algae Symbiodiniaceae, is not generally considered in current water quality guideline values (WQGVs). Mutualistic symbionts of the family Symbiodiniaceae are essential for the survival of scleractinian corals. We tested the effects of nine GBR-relevant herbicides on photosynthetic efficiency (Î”F/Fm"²) and specific growth rate (SGR) over 14Â days of cultured coral endosymbiont Cladocopium goreaui (formerly Symbiodinium clade C1). All seven Photosystem II (PSII) herbicides tested inhibited Î”F/Fm"² and SGR, with toxicity thresholds for SGR ranging between 2.75 and 320Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (no effect concentration) and 2.54"“257Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (EC10). There was a strong correlation between EC50s for Î”F/Fm"² and SGR for all PSII herbicides indicating that inhibition of Î”F/Fm"² can be considered a biologically relevant toxicity endpoint for PSII herbicides to this species. The non-PSII herbicides haloxyfop and imazapic did not affect Î”F/Fm"² or SGR at the highest concentrations tested. The inclusion of this toxicity data for Symbiodiniaceae will contribute to improving WQGVs to adequately inform risk assessments and the management of herbicides in tropical marine ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Using secondary cases to characterize the severity of an emerging or re-emerging infection

The methods to ascertain cases of an emerging infectious disease are typically biased toward cases with more severe disease, which can bias the average infection-severity profile. Here, we conducted a systematic review to extract information on disease severity among index cases and secondary cases identified by contact tracing of index cases for COVID-19. We identified 38 studies to extract information on measures of clinical severity. The proportion of index cases with fever was 43% higher than for secondary cases. The proportion of symptomatic, hospitalized, and fatal illnesses among index cases were 12%, 126%, and 179% higher than for secondary cases, respectively. We developed a statistical model to utilize the severity difference, and estimate 55% of index cases were missed in Wuhan, China. Information on disease severity in secondary cases should be less susceptible to ascertainment bias and could inform estimates of disease severity and the proportion of missed index cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cgiar.org

Integrating grey and green water infrastructure for inclusive sustainable development

In 1957, Karl Wittfogel hypothesized that the emergence of human civilization is linked partially, but importantly, to the management of water to grow food. In this hypothesis, the development of irrigation infrastructure, and the institutions needed to manage that infrastructure, were critical to the development of complex, organized societies in the Middle East and elsewhere.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE

