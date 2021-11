SkyWater didn't deliver on the top and bottom lines as analysts expected. Management still sees 25% annual sales growth. Coming up short of analysts' expectations that SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) would report revenue of $43.2 million and a loss per share of $0.14, the semiconductor manufacturer reported sales of $35 million and a loss per share of $0.29 after the market closed yesterday. Investors today are expressing their disapproval -- not only of the headline figures but of earnings and cash flow issues.

