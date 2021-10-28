CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent strengthening of snow and ice albedo feedback driven by Antarctic sea-ice loss

By Aku RiihelÃ¤
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decline of the Arctic cryosphere during recent decades has lowered the region's surface albedo, reducing its ability to reflect solar radiation back to space. It is not clear what role the Antarctic cryosphere plays in this regard, but new remote-sensing-based techniques and datasets have recently opened the possibility to investigate...

