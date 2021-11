The next ten years could be the most disruptive opportunity the Oil & Gas industry has ever seen. Those who are most adaptable and have a clear understanding of their operational realities will have the strongest foundation to build on. Today’s digital strategies provide the visibility of that foundation. They offer a clear and current view with increased agility to make timely adjustments. As digital capabilities grow, the ability to pivot strategies increases.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO