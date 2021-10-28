CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freely available deforestation alerts can reduce emissions from land-use change

By Fanny Moffette
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscriptions to a free, weekly deforestation alert system available on the simple interface Global Forest Watch reduced deforestation in the protected areas and logging concessions of tropical African forests. This suggests that freely...

www.nature.com

TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee aims to reduce carbon emissions

In a unanimous vote Oct. 11, Tribal Council approved a resolution that aims to drastically reduce the tribe’s carbon emissions over the coming years. The resolution authorizes Principal Chief Richard Sneed to “set reasonable targets for reducing emissions from all aspects of tribal operations” and outlines four concrete targets to align with that goal.
CHEROKEE, NC
The Guardian

Can carbon trading reduce global emissions?

Carbon markets are a key tool in helping to drive emissions from the economy by effectively putting a price on pollution. They can take different forms: from mandatory trading of ‘carbon permits’, to voluntary projects which can help to cut emissions to earn ‘carbon offsets’. At the Cop26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

At climate talks, countries agree to halt deforestation and cut methane emissions

The second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) brought sweeping pledges to end deforestation and curb methane emissions. In the summit’s first major deal, announced on Tuesday, leaders of more than 100 countries signed a pact to end deforestation by 2030. The signatories include countries that account for about 86% of the world’s forests — including Brazil, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States. They committed to conserving forest ecosystems and accelerating restoration, incentivizing sustainable agriculture, and adopting trade and development policies that do not drive deforestation.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate change will triple impacts to world's 'life zones' unless emission rates are dramatically reduced

A new study from WCS and multiple partners that modeled changes in the world's 45 different "life zones" from climate change revealed that climate impacts may soon triple over these areas if the earth continues "business-as-usual" emissions. Life zones are distinct biogeographic regions characterized by biotemperature, precipitation, and aridity representing...
ENVIRONMENT
timespub.com

Clean Air Council statement on EPA’s announcement of two methane rules aimed at reducing emissions from the oil and gas industry

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released two proposed rules to significantly reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from both new and modified as well as existing oil and gas operations. These rules would require companies to find and fix methane leaks from oil and gas wells and related equipment. EPA’s proposal is a reversal in policy from the previous administration’s attempt to deregulate methane by rolling back the 2016 New Source Protection Standards (NSPS) for oil and gas sites.
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Reducing global emissions can be simple and self-financing

The author is professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Will COP26 deliver? As Queen Elizabeth put it: “They talk, but they don’t do.” The least that should come out of the deliberations is stronger individual country commitments to reduce emissions. Ideally, we would also agree to a global plan to keep warming from reaching 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. All this seems unlikely on the current trajectory.
ENVIRONMENT
kshb.com

Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. Methane packs a stronger short-term climate punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game-changing” tool will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time.”The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.The project, which will be launched and fully...
SCIENCE
wearebreakingnews.com

The G20 Commits To Reducing Emissions This Century

ROME (AP) – The Group of 20 pledged on Sunday to cut carbon emissions by the middle of this century, concluding a two-day summit that served as preparation for the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the final communiqué, the 20 main economies of the world also pledged to...
ENVIRONMENT
High Country News

Why reducing methane emissions matters

On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Report: Car dependency can and must be tackled to reduce carbon emissions

A new report from the University of Hertfordshire claims that car dependency outside cities can and must be tackled to reduce carbon emissions, and spotlights several schemes that could make an immediate impact on car use in rural areas. Led by Professor Stephen Joseph, "The Future of Transport Outside Cities"...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Why is Reducing Emissions In Freight So Hard?

Experts often say greenhouse gas emissions are "hard to abate" in the transportation, freight and supply chain industries. The sector's heavy reliance on fossil fuels means that substantial investments in infrastructure and technology are necessary to get to net-zero emissions. Issues that make decarbonizing freight difficult include the:. Higher upfront...
INDUSTRY

