Dataflow Analysis for Scala

By Gerard Dróżdż
jetbrains.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things IntelliJ IDEA is most famous for is its huge variety of helpful inspections and warnings. They make the lives of programmers significantly easier, frequently showing them errors in logic or style that they wouldn’t have noticed otherwise. Those inspections come in various shapes and sizes,...

blog.jetbrains.com

jetbrains.com

.NET Annotated Monthly | November 2021

Did you know? There is a difference between a parameter and an argument. Many programmers use them interchangeably, but they have distinct definitions in formal computer science. In short, a parameter is what is in the definition of the function, while the argument is the data that is passed into the function at runtime.
COMPUTERS
jetbrains.com

GoLand 2021.3 Goes Beta!

GoLand 2021.3 has reached the Beta milestone! It means that we have stopped adding new features. During the next few weeks we will be fixing bugs and getting GoLand ready for the major release at the end of November. This is the last build in the EAP cycle that does...
COMPUTERS
#Java
