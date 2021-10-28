CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roaming, billing, provisioning – 10 key NB-IoT challenges (1-5)

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote, this article is taken from a new report, entitled NB-IoT – what has gone wrong, and when will it go right? The full report is available here. A webinar on the same topic is available here, with panellists from BICS, Sequans, and Nordic Semiconductor. IoT roaming is being...

enterpriseiotinsights.com

Related
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Meters, trackers, monitors – 10 key NB-IoT deployments (1-5)

Note, this article is taken from a new report, entitled NB-IoT – what has gone wrong, and when will it go right? The full report is available here. A webinar on the same topic is available here, with panellists from BICS, Sequans, and Nordic Semiconductor. 1 | China Telecom +...
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

TIM drafts in Athonet and JMA for private 5G network at Italian Industry 4.0 centre

Italian mobile operator TIM has drafted in local networking outfit Athonet and local system integrator Alsacom, alongside US pair JMA Wireless and Qualcomm, to establish a private 5G test network at the BI-REX centre, one the Italian government’s eight competence centres for Industry 4.0. The network has been put live on the so-called ‘pilot line’ at the BI-REX centre, presented as a live testbed for industrial collaboration and digital change.
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Verizon IoT outlook: ‘Pennies to millions, millions to billions’

Has Verizon cracked the code on the NB-IoT business case?. LOS ANGELES–During Mobile World Congress Los Angeles this week, Verizon Business made a major upgrade to its Internet of Things (IoT) offering in an effort to capture new revenue from enterprise digitalization investments in manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, retail, and other high value sectors. The carrier highlighted the price point of NB-IoT modules and connectivity, and also said it has made its nationwide 5G network, which utilizes Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, available for compatible IoT devices.
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Telit intros new five- and 10-year prepaid airtime plans for ‘out-of-the-blox’ global IoT

IoT module maker and service provider Telit is offering five- and 10-year prepaid airtime plans on its new mobile core network Telit NExT, the company has said. Telit is offering MVNO-style cellular IoT connectivity on 600-odd 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 190 countries; the LTE passes cover NB-IoT and LTE-M infrastructure, as they are available.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cellular Network#Iot#Provisioning#Roaming#Standardization#Nb Iot#Bics#Sequans#Nordic Semiconductor#Lte M#Abi Research
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Morse Micro confirms Wi-Fi certification of HaLow chips, modules, reference designs

Semiconductor company Morse Micro, developing Wi-Fi HaLow for low-power mid-range IoT connectivity, has confirmed its various chipsets, modules, and reference designs have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance as part of its new Wi-Fi HaLow accreditation scheme. Its new Wi-Fi HaLow reference design is among the first to be certified by the alliance, and the first reference design of any sort for operation in 8MHz bandwidth, it said.
COMPUTERS
naval-technology.com

Internet of Things (IoT): Macroeconomic Trends

Covid-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to invest more in technology. IoT technology, in particular, helped with tasks that required social distancing, remote working, or contact tracing. In a post-Covid world, many organisations consider digitalisation as their top priority, and they see IoT as one of the enablers. Remote asset access and business process automation will be prominent features in the office and factory of the future. The demand for new IoT applications will be driven in 2021 by telemedicine, smart offices, remote asset monitoring, and location tracking services.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

IoT outfit u-blox teams up with Softbank on global GNSS, Taoglas on COWBOY ebikes

Swiss-based u-blox is working with SoftBank to develop common global navigation satellite system (GNSS) augmentation services for Japan, the US, and Europe. The pair have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on GNSS 1 augmentation services for global markets, with a view to establish a “one-stop shop” for all GNSS hardware and service components.
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

5G manufacturing use case spotlight: Factory floor communications

To further explore the intersection of 5G and manufacturing, register for the 5G Manufacturing Forum. How 5G could improve factory floor communications?. Factory or plant floor communications refers to the control and data communications typically found in automation environments, on a manufacturing plant floor or process plant. According to Telit,...
TECHNOLOGY
