Repeated national lockdowns during the pandemic saw us all look closer to home for entertainment. Many of us dusted off old turntables or found long-neglected record collections in the loft and rediscovered the pleasure of listening to an entire album from start to finish.Subsequently, sales of vinyl records were the highest they had been since the early Nineties, with 4.8 million LPs bought in the UK in 2020 alone. Of these, the top two sellers were Rumours by Fleetwood Mac (£24.99, Hmv.com) and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory by Oasis (£27.99, Roughtrade.com). Meanwhile, in the US last year, vinyl outsold...

