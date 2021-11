Dropbox has announced several new features today that can help users better organize files, find photos, and sign documents. It’s hard to quickly find what you’re looking for. We’ve heard this over and over from users. Whether you’re at work, home, or on the go, you need to be able to take immediate action on your files—from making edits and sharing files to getting documents signed. That’s why we’re unveiling new features that make it easier to create and maintain an efficient organizational system. We’re also introducing a completely redesigned HelloSign mobile app to help you send, sign, and check the status of signature requests from anywhere.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO