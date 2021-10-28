CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Carbon fate in lowland rivers

By William Ford
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of sedimentary carbon in rivers is determined by a combination of mineral protection and transit time. Along the fluvial journey from headwaters to sea, biogeochemical transformations control whether carbon is buried or returned to the atmosphere as CO2. The role of...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Marine Carbon Sequestration: New Research Delves Into Fate of Ocean Carbon

Marine-dissolved organic matter, which originates from phytoplankton, holds as much carbon as Earth’s atmosphere, yet the biological processes governing its fate are primarily studied under idealized laboratory conditions or through indirect measures such as genome sequencing. In new research by a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientist and collaborators at...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

River beds that can shift naturally are more efficient carbon sinks than straightened rivers

It takes about 8500 years for a grain of sand from the Andes to be washed across the Argentine lowlands into the Río Paraná. The 1200-kilometer journey in the river called Río Bermejo is interrupted by many stops in river floodplains, where the grain is deposited, sometimes over thousands of years, and then washed free again. The sand is accompanied by organic carbon, washed in from soil and plants. The transport in water thus gains relevance for the climate: Rivers carry the carbon, which was previously removed from the atmosphere via photosynthesis, as sediment into the sea, where it is stored for thousands of years without harming the climate.
SCIENCE
Montana Standard

The cost of carbon

An eye-catching headline in Sunday’s MT Standard, “Space Invaders are reshaping life on Earth.”. The story reports that space invaders are sending gamma rays into our atmosphere, resulting in great catastrophes around the globe. Fires are raging, rivers are flooding, ice is melting, storms are brewing, droughts are baking and people are dying. Losses are being counted in the billions of dollars.
CONGRESS
Nature.com

Biogeochemical impacts of flooding discharge with high suspended sediment on coastal seas: a modeling study for a microtidal open bay

Freshwater, suspended sediment matter (SSM), and nutrients discharged from rivers into the ocean have large impacts on biological production. In particular, during floods, coastal areas are greatly stirred up and large amounts of nutrients are supplied to the sea surface. We investigate the biogeochemical impact of flooding river discharges containing a large amount of SSM by conducting numerical simulations for a specific flooding event of the Yura River, Japan. Parameters are varied over wide ranges of SSM properties and nutrient content in riverine water. Two qualitatively different regimes of the riverine plume, hypopycnal and hyperpycnal, appear within realistic parameter ranges. Compared with the reference case without SSM, the surface salinity (nutrients) within the riverine plume becomes lower (higher) in hypopycnal cases and higher (lower) in hyperpycnal cases within a few days after the flooding discharge. These results suggest the necessity of properly taking into account the effect of SSM in assessing the influence of high river discharges on coastal biogeochemistry. It is the case not only for the specific river and event we are dealing with but also for other flooding events and other rivers and connecting coastal seas.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: what is energy made of?

What is energy made of? — Ela, age 8, Melbourne Hi Ela! What a great question! For scientists, energy is not really a thing and so it isn’t made of something else, in the way a house is made of bricks. Energy is more like a capacity. A capacity is an ability to do something. Energy and work Think of a musician: they have the capacity to play an instrument. A painter has the capacity to paint. Energy is the capacity for something to do work. Something does work when it exerts a force on another object, pushing the object to move in...
MELBOURNE, FL
Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationAU

Can selective breeding of 'super kelp' save our cold water reefs from hotter seas?

Australia’s vital kelp forests are disappearing in many areas as our waters warm and our climate changes. While we wait for rapid action to slash carbon emissions – including the United Nations climate talks now underway in Glasgow – we urgently need to buy time for these vital ecosystems. How? By ‘future-proofing’ our kelp forests to be more resilient and adaptable to changing ocean conditions. Our recent trials have shown selectively bred kelp with higher heat tolerance can be successfully replanted and used in restoration. This matters because these large seaweed species are the foundation of Australia’s Great Southern Reef, a...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

In the hands of fate change

Inducing the conversion of brain-resident glial cells into functional neurons is emerging as a promising approach in regenerative medicine. Although forced expression of neurogenic transcription factors has been used to reprogramme glial cells into functional neurons in vivo, whether the resulting induced neurons can integrate into existing dysfunctional circuits in vivo and promote functional recovery is not well studied. Lentini et al. reprogrammed reactive hippocampal glia into interneurons in a mouse model of mesial temporal lobe epilepsy with hippocampal sclerosis (MTLE-HS), showing that induced neurons become integrated into defective hippocampal circuits and reduce seizure frequency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Achromatic optical retardation from perovskites

Nature Photonics 15, 813"“816 (2021) Control of light polarization over a wide range of optical wavelengths is highly desirable within a variety of applications. Fabrication of 'waveplates' allowing for achromatic retardation usually requires a sophisticated combination of multiple layers of birefringent materials. A team of researchers from the School of Materials Science & Engineering, the School of Physics and the School of Optics and Photonics at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China and from the Department of Chemistry at Princeton University in the United States, has found a very promising alternative approach using solution-processed ordered self-assembly of halide perovskites. Such fabricated birefringent Cs4PbBr6 crystal interspersed with CsPbBr3 nanocrystals showed good achromatic quarter-wave retardance over the spectral range of 532"“800"‰nm. Further work on self-assembled birefringent materials with embedded nanocrystals is expected to provide access to inexpensive high quality achromatic waveplates for a wide field of applications ranging from opto-electronics to biomedical diagnostics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These 'Life Zones' Are Most Vulnerable to Climate Change, New Projections Warn

If fossil fuel emissions do not dramatically decrease and soon, a new study suggests the various ecosystems of life on our planet will be rapidly transformed, especially in the tropics and polar regions. Instead of predicting the future of a single species or a specific habitat under climate change, the current research categorizes Earth into general 'life zones', which are landscape-scale ecosystem types that share similar temperatures, humidity, and dryness. In the end, researchers put together a global map that contains the locations of 48 possible life zones on Earth, including tropical forests, temperate forests, deserts, boreal forests, grasslands, and shrublands. Using historic climate...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Earthquakes Can Actually Help Trees to Grow, New Evidence Shows

Once the tremors subside, the most immediate proof of an earthquake is seeing the altered landscape it left behind. But much less obvious markers of seismic shifts do exist, and not in the geological record. In a new study, scientists discovered a surprising consequence of earthquakes, one that lingers beyond when the aftershocks have faded: a detectable increase in tree growth, prompted by earthquake-triggered shifts in groundwater availability. It's long been known that earthquakes can change trees' fortunes, but there is still much we don't know about how tree growth is affected by earthquakes, and about how much is being recorded in...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Bias-corrected CMIP6 global dataset for dynamical downscaling of the historical and future climate (1979"“2100)

Dynamical downscaling is an important approach to obtaining fine-scale weather and climate information. However, dynamical downscaling simulations are often degraded by biases in the large-scale forcing itself. We constructed a bias-corrected global dataset based on 18 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Reanalysis 5 (ERA5) dataset. The bias-corrected data have an ERA5-based mean climate and interannual variance, but with a non-linear trend from the ensemble mean of the 18 CMIP6 models. The dataset spans the historical time period 1979"“2014 and future scenarios (SSP245 and SSP585) for 2015"“2100 with a horizontal grid spacing of (1.25Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â°) at six-hourly intervals. Our evaluation suggests that the bias-corrected data are of better quality than the individual CMIP6 models in terms of the climatological mean, interannual variance and extreme events. This dataset will be useful for dynamical downscaling projections of the Earth's future climate, atmospheric environment, hydrology, agriculture, wind power, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

High-throughput sequencing for species authentication and contamination detection of 63 cell lines

Cell lines are widely used in research and for diagnostic tests and are often shared between laboratories. Lack of cell line authentication can result in the use of contaminated or misidentified cell lines, potentially affecting the results from research and diagnostic activities. Cell line authentication and contamination detection based on metagenomic high-throughput sequencing (HTS) was tested on DNA and RNA from 63 cell lines available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease. Through sequence comparison of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COX1) gene, the species identity of 53 cell lines was confirmed, and eight cell lines were found to show a greater pairwise nucleotide identity in the COX1 sequence of a different species within the same expected genus. Two cell lines, LFBK-Î±vÎ²6 and SCP-HS, were determined to be composed of cells from a different species and genus. Mycoplasma contamination was not detected in any cell lines. However, several expected and unexpected viral sequences were detected, including part of the classical swine fever virus genome in the IB-RS-2 Clone D10 cell line. Metagenomics-based HTS is a useful laboratory QA tool for cell line authentication and contamination detection that should be conducted regularly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS

