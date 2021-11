NS Yoon-G will be revealing her husband and wedding ceremony day for the first time on TV on the upcoming episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'. On the November 1 broadcast of SBS's variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2', the preview gave a glimpse of singer NS Yoong-G and her husband as the next featured couple on the show. Here, it also hinted that the couple would be revealing the day of their special wedding ceremony. In particular, NS Yoon-G's father-in-law was seen in tears as he read a wedding speech, seemingly missing someone.

