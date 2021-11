MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers charged in the murder of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar faced a judge Thursday. Grant was stabbed in the neck and impaled by a sword to the chest. CBS4 News normally does not identify juveniles, but because of the nature of the case, we are. Andre Clements is one of three teens accused in the grisly murder. The 17-year-old and the two other teens appeared in court on video, learning that the state attorney’s office is asking a grand jury to indict the three, allowing a first-degree murder charge in adult court. “If the jury returns an indictment...

