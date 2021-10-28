Fundraiser for Bloomington I.S.D. Band set for Saturday, Oct. 30

Photo contributed by the Bloomington Bandcats

BLOOMINGTON, Texas – On Saturday, Oct. 30, a bake sale fundraiser will be held to raise funds for the Bloomington High School band. According to Joyce Harryman, Bloomington Bandcats Booster Organization President, the band is short a couple thousand dollars for their trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Bloomington I.S.D. band members were accepted to perform at Walt Disney World for the first time in over a decade. They are set to perform in December of this year. After a year of challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomington’s band members were able to accomplish something they haven’t done in over 10 years.

“The children have been through a lot of hardships due to COVID,” said Harryman. “We are so close to our goal, and I thought this would be a good way to help raise money.”

If you are interested in making a donation, the fundraiser will be held at the 7/11, located at 100 Shepley Street in Bloomington, Texas. It will begin at 7 a.m. until sold out.

You can also make donations to the Bloomington Bandcats’ Cash App and Venmo accounts. You can find the account information below:

Cash App: $BloomingtonBBOrg

Venmo: @BloomingtonBBOrg

