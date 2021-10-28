Guardians of the Galaxy: All Guardian Collectibles Locations

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO