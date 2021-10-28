CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Guardians of the Galaxy: All Guardian Collectibles Locations

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Guardians of the Galaxy is primarily a narrative-focused, single-player adventure, it does have plenty of side content that can be unlocked that adds to the experience. That includes finding plenty of collectibles throughout the game that results in cool bits of lore and character backstories. Here is everything you need...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Video Game Has an All-Eighties Soundtrack

The third chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise isn’t arriving in theaters until May 2023, but fans can return to the Guardians universe this week with the long-awaited video game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released this week on PC, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and GeForce Now. Unlike the first two movies, which featured soundtracks packed with Seventies rock classics like David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream,” and Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” the game contains nothing but Eighties hits. There are New Wave tunes (Soft Cell’s “Tainted...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Guardians of the Galaxy DLC Roadmap: All GotG game downloadable content list

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is a lot better than most people were expecting. Now that it’s been out for a little while and players are starting to beat it, many are wondering what comes next. So, is there a Guardians of the Galaxy DLC roadmap? Here’s the latest information on future GotG game downloadable content expansions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Guardian Collectibles
Twinfinite

Marvel & Skydance New Media Developing New Action-Adventure Game

Marvel Games and Skydance New Media have just announced that they’ll be partnering together to create a new narrative action-adventure game. This is a notable reveal, not only because of Marvel’s general popularity, but also because Skydance New Media is helmed by Amy Hennig — an award-winning writer and director who worked on Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and the Uncharted series.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Mario Party Superstars: All Minigame Modes Explained

Learning all the ins and outs of the boards in Mario Party is definitely one of the most enjoyable aspects of any game in the franchise. But there’s no doubt that the minigames you play in between turns are the favorite parts for most players. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play every minigame mode in Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

House of Ashes: How Long it Takes to Beat

House of Ashes is the latest interactive spooky story of sorts from the folks over at Supermassive Games, following the successful Man of Medan and Little Hope. This time around, we follow a group of soldiers during the 2003 Iraq War as they try and fend off an ancient threat in a deep underground ruin. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how long House of Ashes takes to beat, here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Forza Horizon 5 Live-Action Trailer Is All About Driving Anywhere You Want

The release of Forza Horizon 5 is just around the corner, and Microsoft is preparing with a dedicated live-action trailer. The trailer focuses on the game’s likely most relevant aspect, the ability to drive anywhere you like, on top of featuring the flavor of this installment’s location, Mexico. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Mario Party Superstars: How to Get & Use Items

Everyone who plays Mario Party always obsesses over the boards, characters, minigames, and just about everything else besides the items. Yet, the timely use of a Chop Call or Super Warp Block can sometimes be the difference between victory and defeat. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use items in Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Best Dark Pictures Anthology Games, All 3 Ranked

The Dark Pictures Anthology series of horror games by Supermassive Games now has three games under its belt and by all accounts, more are on the way. Now that there are a few games to work with, let’s dive into sorting through them all and coming up with a ranking of the best games in The Dark Pictures Anthology series.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars: How to Get a Torch

Sometimes, you need a little extra light to see where you’re going in RPGs. That usually means a flashlight, lamp, or some kind of torch can be used to illuminate your path. If you’re wondering how to get a torch in Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, we’ve got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Getting Charming Ganyu Figure by Apex

Genshin Impact is certainly starting to draw the attention of figure manufacturers, and a new one by Apex is now available for pre-order. It portrays Ganyu, and it can be pre-ordered at Ami Ami for 14,800 yen, which translates approximately into $130. She will ship approximately in February 2023, so...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

How to Preorder & Preload Animal Crossing New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise DLC

What is believed to be the final major update for Animal Crossing New Horizons, the Happy Home Paradise DLC, is releasing this week, and fans of Nintendo’s popular sim game will be able to dive into a rather meaty package. This DLC is expecting to greatly expand on Animal Crossing New Horizons and, if you’re here, you’re probably sold already and are looking for information on how to preorder and preload the Happy Home Paradise DLC so you can dive into it ASAP. Here’s what you need to know.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy