Saving money on the things you always buy on Amazon is easier than you think. Experts agree that the best way to spend less is to use a few somewhat hidden tools. You can score major discounts on Amazon products you use every day and special purchases when you make the most of your Amazon Prime benefits, clippable coupons, and browser extensions. Heck, you can even find hundreds of things you can buy on Amazon for less than $1 if you study this list of nearly secret tips and tricks.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO