(Seattle, WA) — The Wild suffered their first road loss of the season in their first ever trip to Seattle in a 4-1 defeat to the Kraken. The Wild were shorthanded as Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick both entered N-H-L Covid protocol plus defensemen Alex Goligoski and Dmitry Kulikov missed the game with injury. Despite being shorthanded, the Wild did score the first goal of the game when Ryan Hartman put home his third of the season. But after a Marcus Foligno goal was waved off 14 seconds later the Kraken scored the next four, including two into an empty net late, and skate to the victory. Cam Talbot suffered his first loss of the season on 34 saves. The Wild fall to 5-2-0 on the season and 1-1-0 to begin the three game road trip.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO