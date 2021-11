Riders Republic is an upcoming Ubisoft title and has fans of the Steep series excited. All of these excited fans will get a trial week to play with the game a week before release. From the gameplay trailers that have been shown the game seems to be similar to Steep but adds bicycles as a new sport to partake in. The other major selling point of Riders Republic is the addition of 50 players connected to the same world at once. Along with the ability for 50 players to be in the open world together, races also support up to 50 people participating in the race.

