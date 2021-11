Marathon Middle School football team played host to the Ransom Everglade Raiders on Oct. 2. The game was tied at 12 late in the fourth quarter when the Raiders scored to win 20-12. “It was great playing at home for the first time in two years. We have a great group of kids this year. They come to practice and work hard,” said head coach Tom Junker. “Our motto is to get better every day. The amount we have improved from our first game was very noticeable.” Marathon Middle School’s next home game is Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 against Florida Christian.

MARATHON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO