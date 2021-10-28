CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 28 October 2021...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 22 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 200,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1034.00p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ For: Nov 03 Filed by: Pace Nicholas J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of securities reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Level One Bancorp Inc Filed by: Level One Bancorp Inc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Level One Bancorp, Inc. Pursuant to Rule 425. Subject Company: Level One Bancorp, Inc. Commission File No.: 001-38458. Date: November 4, 2021. Level One Team,. This morning during the All...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
naturalproductsinsider.com

Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Motley Fool

The 1 Number That Proves Shiba Inu Is in Trouble

Cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu have vastly outperformed the stock market in recent years. However, there's growing evidence to suggest SHIB is going to tumble sooner than later. For more than a century, the stock market has been a money machine for investors. Although it's not the top-performing asset class year...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cryptocurrency: Could Shiba Inu Make You a Millionaire?

Shiba Inu is quickly becoming one of the hottest new cryptocurrencies. With its price soaring by more than 800% over the past month, it's a tempting investment. There are several factors to consider before investing in Shiba Inu. After a rough summer, cryptocurrency prices are on the rise yet again....
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode November 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency market is surging to new highs. At nearly $2.9 trillion, its total cap has risen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours. Most major cryptocurrencies and many smaller altcoins are partaking in this rally, with the top ten showing growth of anything from 2% to 12% in the past day. But while the market is distributing gains quite evenly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins which have a better-than-average chance of surging past the market average.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $500? Buy This Stock and Relax

American Homes 4 Rent is consolidating a fragmented industry. The balance sheet understates the value of American Homes 4 Rent's property portfolio. One of the best-performing asset classes this year has been residential real estate. If you look at the latest numbers out of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, home prices are rising at an 18.5% annual clip. While many investors might want to get involved in owning rentals and reaping that home price appreciation, it is generally capital-intensive to buy a property, get a mortgage, and rent it out. However, there is another way to create that sort of payoff: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Nobody's Talking About

Fiserv has touch points with almost every household in America, serving millions of businesses and financial institutions. Ally Financial is the No.1 all-digital bank in the U.S., and is on track to almost triple its earnings in 2021. When the broader market is at all-time highs, it's hard to shake...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 313% to 1,304% by 2023

Be careful: Sales growth alone doesn't always give you the full story about a company. Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, no group of companies has performed better than growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's insistence on using quantitative-easing measures to keep rates low has led to abundant access to cheap capital.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

SHIBA INU Price Analysis: SHIB Coin Price Sees A Correction Before The Big Listings

SHIB Coin price is currently seeing a downside momentum in the daily chart but can soon revert to the uptrend. It has seen a loss of 4% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of SHIBA INU suggest a consolidation in the asset price for a while. In contrast, SHIB/BTC pair has seen a loss of 7% in the intraday session.
STOCKS

