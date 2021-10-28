CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

History of Halloween for kids

By Rich Tettemer
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JRcl_0cfX3YXz00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night is the night when little ghouls, goblins, and witches will come to your front door, looking for a smile and a little bit of candy. But how and where did this tradition begin??

Halloween’s origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts lived 2,000 years ago and mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France. They celebrated their new year on November 1st. This day marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death.

Trick or treating options in your community

Celts believed that on the night before the new year the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of October 31st they celebrated Samhain when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth. During the celebration, the Celts wore costumes typically consisting of animal heads and skins and attempted to tell each other’s fortunes.

Fast forward 1900 years and in the second half of the 19th century, America was flooded with new immigrants. These new immigrants, especially the millions of Irish fleeing the Irish Potato Famine, helped to popularize the celebration of Halloween nationally. Borrowing from European traditions, Americans began to dress up in costumes and go house to house asking for food or money, a practice that eventually became today’s “trick-or-treat.”

What do people in Massachusetts fear most, according to their Google searches

Thus, a new American tradition was born, and it has continued to grow. Today, Americans will spend an estimated $10 billion annually on Halloween, making it the country’s second largest commercial holiday after Christmas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Yelp is looking for the Top 100 places to eat

(NEXSTAR) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, and people return to in-person dining, Yelp wants to know where the best restaurants are. Yelp has opened its nominations for the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and Canada. While this is the review site’s ninth annual list, it is only the second year […]
RESTAURANTS
WWLP

WWLP

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy