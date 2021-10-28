CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Premiere: Anna Sun Shares New Single “Mr. Midnight”

By Caleb Campbell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie pop band Anna Sun initially began as a solo project from singer/songwriter Samantha Aneson, though the band has since expanded to a three-piece. Aneson joined up with bassist Andrew Shewaga and drummer Nikola Balać, her previous bandmates in Americana outfit Satin Nickel. Together the band pulls together a dreamy genre-fluid...

Converge Share New Single 'Coil'

Converge have shared a new song called "Coil", which comes from their forthcoming collaborative album, "Bloodmoon: I", that finds them teaming up with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe). Jacob Bannon had this to say about the track, "'Coil' turned out to be one...
Chanel & The Circus Shares New Single “Impossible Standards”

Fronted by genderfluid musician and director Chanel Samson (they/them), LA-based band Chanel & the Circus earned acclaim pre-pandemic with a brilliantly campy style, impossibly potent melodies, and circus-themed live act. During quarantine, with their circus grounded, Chanel wrote and directed a new visual EP, Wake Up, due out November 16th. Fans got their first taste of the EP this summer with “Life Takes Time” and today Chanel & The Circus are back with a new single, “Impossible Standards.”
Premiere: Mersiv and Akylla confront their ‘Ghosts’ on new joint single

With Mersiv‘s debut album, Pretty Dark Loud slated to be released on Friday, October 22, the producer has one more offering ahead of the LP’s release. Teaming up with Akylla, Mersiv’s latest single, “Ghosts,” can be streamed a day early exclusively with Dancing Astronaut. Heavy notes and dark instrumentals encapsulate...
Premiere: Yueku Shares New Video for “Second Best”

Yueku is the solo project from Detroit singer/songwriter Christian Koo, formerly of indie pop outfit The True Blue. For his new solo project, Yueku turned to inspiration from airy bedroom pop and euphoric nostalgic highs, fashioning them together on his debut EP, Catch Me If You Can. Today he’s back again with a new video for “Second Best,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Ben Darwish shares stunning new single 'Sleepwalkin'

As the week comes to a close, Ben Darwish is capping things off with the introduction of his new song "Sleepwalkin," which premieres today on Variance. The stunning, kaleidoscopic track is a preview of the Los Angeles-based artist's upcoming solo EP, which is expected to arrive early next year. With a very Francis and the Lights vibe, the new music comes as Darwish is finally stepping out into the stoplight after building up quite the résumé, writing and producing for the likes of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, BANKS, Misterwives and more.
L.A. Guns Premiere New Single + Video “Get Along”

L.A. Guns have always exceeded at writing ballad-y stuff. So the fact that their laid back, mostly-acoustic new single, “Get Along,” is really good isn’t, like, a shock or anything. What is a shock is that for some reason singer Phil Lewis decided to wear his Halloween farmer costume in...
Lionlimb Shares Video for New Single “Gone”

Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a self-directed video for his new single “Gone.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below. In a press release, Bronaugh states that “Gone” is “about...
One OK Rock Share New Single Wonder

One OK Rock have dropped a new track, Wonder. Cast across arena-sized production and inspiring lyrics, the feel-good anthem follows on from a handful of singles released by the group earlier in 2021. One of those songs was Renegades co-penned by Ed Sheeran. One OK Rock have also unveiled their...
The 5 Best New Songs

As everyone prepares for Halloween next weekend (have you figured out what cookies you’re leaving out for Mothman?), Paste hopes you have a little bandwidth left between Shaky Knees and the excitement of a new Animal Collective album to check out some of our favorite songs of the week. Strange Ranger harken back to the electronic-tinged rock of the ‘90s, and Anjimile’s beautiful vulnerability shines through on his latest single to celebrate signing with 4AD. This list is short, sweet and to the point. Find your new favorite song today, courtesy of your spooky friends at Paste.
Chaz Cardigan Shares New Single “Pictures”

Following his 2020 album Holograma, alt pop singer/songwriter Chaz Cardigan found himself burnt out with the stresses of major label success. During lockdown he began writing and producing in his childhood bedroom, entering a new era for his shimmering indie pop. Newly signed to NVAK Collective, Chaz returned this year with “We Look So Good” and he’s back today with his latest single, “Pictures,” along with an accompanying video.
Premiere: Morgul Blade Lifts Their Sword On High On New Single “The Morgul Blade”

Streaming, Track Premiere black metal, Fell Sorcery Abounds, Morgul Blade, No Remorse, Philadelphia, premiere, Trad Metal. I tried to think of a lot of smart things to say about Morgul Blade, but I figure I’ll put it in simpler terms: Morgul Blade kicks ass. Their black metal-guided take on something they call “True Metal,” which I’ve learned essentially means US power metal but with high fantasy influence and a little more oomph, is simply badass; a true exercise in a metal what’s-what. Big, catchy riffs? Yeah, in droves. Powerful melodies? Duh. High fantasy concept? Of course. And would the album art look great airbrushed on the side of a van? 100 percent, yes. With all this, it almost seems like these Philly heads are a meme or caricature of metal, but do not assume that. Morgul Blade are the real deal — they don’t need some dude saying ineffectual prose about them — and their upcoming debut full-length, Fell Sorcery Abounds, out on No Remorse Records in November, is bound to slay all who pose. Streaming below is an exclusive pre-release debut of the band’s titular song, “The Morgul Blade” and companion synthesizer intro “He Who Sits Upon the Black Throne of Angmar.”
ABBA Share New Single 'Just A Notion'

ABBA have released their brand new single "Just A Notion". The song is the third single the legendary group has revealed from their forthcoming album, "Voyage", which will arrive on November 5th. Bjorn Ulvaeus had this to say about the new track, "Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September...
Anorak Patch Share New Single, ‘Delilah’

Following on from the release of their breakout tracks Six Week Party, Irate and Blue Jeans, Colchester 4-piece Anorak Patch have shared their latest release, Delilah – a picturesque track discussing the desire to leave the small town you call home for something bigger, proving why Anorak Patch are one of the most exciting young bands around right now.
Ghostkeeper shares new single “Grassy Plains”

Ghostkeeper recently shared the new single “Grassy Plains.” On their spellbinding new single, “Grassy Plains,” the quartet of Shane Ghostkeeper and Sarah Houle rushes forward with the smooth motion of a horse’s gait, moving in unison through tangled guitar riffs, tumbling drum fills, and squelching synths. While Houle sings of the ancient practices of gathering herbs and lighting sage, anyone can relate to the feelings she expresses of longing for a loved one to return home.
Kasabian Share Adrenaline-Filled New Single “ALYGATYR”

Kasabian has released their latest single “ALYGATYR.” The song is filled with adrenaline that combines a groovy electronic dance beat with an alt-rock electric guitar. It was written by Serge Pizzorno, produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith and mixed by Spike Stent. Check out the new jam below. The...
Slow Pulp Share New Single, “Shadow”

Wisconsin-bred and Chicago-based indie-rock band Slow Pulp have shared “Shadow,” one of their handful of singles since the release of their debut album, Moveys, in October 2020. Guitar-driven, electronic-infused and slightly eerie, “Shadow” is less hazy and more angsty than the tracks on Moveys. In a statement, the band note,...
Nova Twins share brutal new single ‘Antagonist’

Nova Twins have shared their brutal new single ‘Antagonist’. The track is the former NME cover stars‘ first new material since recently supporting Bring Me The Horizon on their POST HUMAN UK arena tour. You can listen to the track below. Having entered a new partnership with Marshall Records, the...
Midnight Guest releases new single "The Hour of the Wolf" and EP details

"The Hour of the Wolf" is Midnight Guest's newest release, the track is part of the band's new EP titled "Satanic Panic Attack", which will feature four tracks. Mixed by Daniel Stunges, mastered by Arthur Joly and cover by Juarez Tanure, the release features musical influences from Black Sabbath, Type O'Negative and alternative rock. It's dark, but at the same time danceable.
Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.” The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.” “To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
listen hear! Routine Caffeine premiere new single “Closet”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Louisville’s indie bedroom pop rock band Routine Caffeine have returned with their new single, “Closet.” It’s the second taste we get of their upcoming EP due early next year via Nashville’s To-Go-Records. This follows their debut song “Pennies in the Garden,” which we love and has received a lot of airplay on WFPK.
