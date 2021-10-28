Premiere: Anna Sun Shares New Single “Mr. Midnight”

Streaming, Track Premiere black metal, Fell Sorcery Abounds, Morgul Blade, No Remorse, Philadelphia, premiere, Trad Metal. I tried to think of a lot of smart things to say about Morgul Blade, but I figure I’ll put it in simpler terms: Morgul Blade kicks ass. Their black metal-guided take on something they call “True Metal,” which I’ve learned essentially means US power metal but with high fantasy influence and a little more oomph, is simply badass; a true exercise in a metal what’s-what. Big, catchy riffs? Yeah, in droves. Powerful melodies? Duh. High fantasy concept? Of course. And would the album art look great airbrushed on the side of a van? 100 percent, yes. With all this, it almost seems like these Philly heads are a meme or caricature of metal, but do not assume that. Morgul Blade are the real deal — they don’t need some dude saying ineffectual prose about them — and their upcoming debut full-length, Fell Sorcery Abounds, out on No Remorse Records in November, is bound to slay all who pose. Streaming below is an exclusive pre-release debut of the band’s titular song, “The Morgul Blade” and companion synthesizer intro “He Who Sits Upon the Black Throne of Angmar.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO