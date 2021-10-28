CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarvis Landry says “for sure” he’ll play Sunday vs. Steelers

By Scott Petrak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Receiver Jarvis Landry missed four games with a sprained medial collateral ligament. He doesn’t plan to miss another with a new knee injury suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Broncos. Landry said Thursday the knee is feeling “better” and he’ll be able to play...

NFL

