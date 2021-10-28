Jarvis Landry says “for sure” he’ll play Sunday vs. Steelers

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Jarvis Landry (MCL) has been activated by the Browns and will play on Thursday night vs the Broncos. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Landry had missed the last four games for the Browns with an MCL injury but is coming back at the perfect time as Cleveland is decimated offensively. With Case Keenum being announced as the starting QB, WR Odell Beckham Jr. likely not playing, and RB's Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out, a lot will be asked from Landry in his first game back. The matchup vs Denver is a tough one but as long as Landry isn't on a snap count he should see large volume. For fantasy purposes Landry will be a very risky, volume based WR 2 at best in a game that could see a lot of defensive attention going his way.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO