MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — World leaders met in Scotland Monday in order to accelerate plans to curb climate change. Experts in Minnesota say the state is already grappling with its effects. Data shows that Minnesota has warmed three degrees in the last 125 years. Annual precipitation has increased by 3.4 inches. “You don’t have to look very far to see something in your life that you care about—whether that’s economic impacts; impacts to your community’s infrastructure; your ability to have clean, safe drinking water; your ability to go recreate in our forests or lovely lakes,” said Heidi Roop, an assistant professor of climate science...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO