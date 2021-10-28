CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnesville, GA

Citizens learn of economic development at workshop

Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader
 8 days ago

By Samantha Sinclair Staff Writer CARNESVILLE — Alan...

www.franklincountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carnesville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Fire Hose

Comments / 0

Community Policy