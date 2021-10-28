CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

By JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S....

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

No Democracy In Venezuela Under 'Dictator' Maduro: Colombia's Duque

Democracy will never blossom in Venezuela until its "dictator" President Nicolas Maduro loses power, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday, dismissing regional elections there due later this month as a ploy for him to stay in office. In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) during a visit to Paris, Duque...
Derrick

Alaska US Senate candidate announces Trump fundraiser plans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Kelly Tshibaka, who is running for the Alaska U.S. Senate seat held by fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, announced plans Wednesday for a fundraiser hosted by former President Donald Trump. Tshibaka’s campaign provided a copy of an invitation for the fundraiser that shows it is set for...
AFP

ICC to probe possible Venezuela rights violations

The International Criminal Court will investigate whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela's clampdown on anti-government protests in 2017, President Nicolas Maduro and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday. When the ICC opened the preliminary investigation in 2018, Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda said there was a "reasonable basis" to believe the government had committed crimes against humanity.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Grenell
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

EU foreign policy chief slams 'fake' Nicaragua vote

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday branded Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega a "dictator" staging "fake" elections at the weekend, with his seven main challengers under arrest. He said the electoral process, which he described as "fake," sought only to "keep the dictator (Ortega) in power."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US judge dismisses most money-laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

A US judge on Monday dismissed seven of eight money-laundering charges against Alex Saab, a businessman close to the regime of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, a court filing showed. On trial in Miami, Florida following his extradition from Cape Verde earlier this month, the Colombian businessman still faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which could carry a 20-year jail term. Judge Robert Scola of the Southern District of Florida signed the order at the request of the prosecution. On September 7, 2020, during the extradition process, the United States "sent an assurance" to Cape Verde that it would not "prosecute or punish defendant Alex Nain Saab for more than a single count of the indictment," the prosecution said in its request to Scola.
MIAMI, FL
hot96.com

Maduro ally to plead not guilty in U.S. court to money laundering charges

(Reuters) – A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to plead not guilty to charges of money laundering in federal court in Miami on Monday, in a case that has further strained already-frayed relations between Washington and Caracas. Prosecutors say Alex Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and top...
MIAMI, FL
kfgo.com

Explainer-The high-profile case against Maduro ally Saab in Miami

(Reuters) – Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman accused of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela’s government, is expected to plead not guilty in U.S. court on Monday in an alleged bribery case that pits Washington against President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration. The case has prompted strong condemnation from Maduro, strained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#President Of Venezuela#Ap#The Associated Press
Reuters

U.S. court postpones arraignment of Maduro ally Saab

(Reuters) - A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will now be arraigned on charges of money laundering in federal court in Miami on Nov. 15, two weeks later than originally planned, in a case that has further strained already frayed relations between Washington and Caracas. Prosecutors say Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Lessons from Venezuela

Democrats say President Joe Biden won “a strong mandate.” His government can do all sorts of good things!. I don’t believe he has a mandate, but thanks to the selfishness of former President Donald Trump, Democrats control Congress, and that may give them power to shove their worst ideas down our throats. Those include:
BUSINESS
floridianpress.com

Russia’s big oil investment in Venezuela Helps Criminal Maduro Regime Grow Stronger

An extradited conman and close advisor to Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro appeared in a Miami federal court last week in a case that´s being closely watched around the world. Alex Saab, a Colombia-Venezuelan businessman with links to Hezbollah and who’s accused of laundering $350 million through the U.S. banking system on behalf of the Venezuelan regime, will be arraigned on November 1st in a case that pits the United States against the socialist government of Maduro.
MIAMI, FL
IBTimes

US Offers Reward For Another Associate Of Venezuela's Maduro

The United States on Friday offered a $10 million reward for the arrest on money laundering charges of an associate of a businessman whose extradition infuriated Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Alvaro Pulido, who is Colombian, has been indicted alongside Alex Saab on allegations they ran a network that exploited food...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
International Business Times

Maduro Urges 'Normalizing' Ties With Colombia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called Wednesday for the normalization of trade and diplomatic relations with Colombia, which have been nonexistent since 2019 when the government refused to recognize him as Venezuela's leader. "Colombia and Venezuela have to solve our problems in peace, we have to... normalize commercial, productive, economic relations,"...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Venezuela's Maduro: 'We need to build relationships' with Colombia

CARACAS — After two years of mudslinging and ruptured ties, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Wednesday it was necessary to repair diplomatic relations with Colombia. Maduro’s statements came hours after Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to pay attention to what Rodriguez called...
POLITICS
wsau.com

Spain’s court agrees to extradite Venezuela’s ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain. The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez,...
POLITICS
Reuters

'We need to lift relations' with Colombia - Venezuela President Maduro

CARACAS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - After two years of mudslinging and ruptured ties, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday it was necessary to repair diplomatic relations with Colombia. Maduro's statements came hours after Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to pay attention to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

How Biden's border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — For about four months before President Joe Biden took office, advisers engaged in intense internal debate about how quickly they should undo his predecessor’s hardline border policies. The answer, almost always, was not soon enough. Immigration advocates on the transition team shot down a detailed memo...
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy