UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to...

The Independent

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence

Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook’s parent company, Meta told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon...
WORLD
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN chief condemns ‘ongoing military coup’ in Sudan

Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023. Now, according to news agencies,...
POLITICS
Axios

Sudan military wants to take power without coup, civilian leader says

One of the most outspoken and high-profile civilian members of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC), Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, said in an interview that the military faction of the council wants to create a government it can control without staging a coup. Why it matters: Sudan is facing a political crisis...
WORLD
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new...
WORLD
International Business Times

Over 200 US, South Korean Warplanes Conducting Secret Operations In Korea Amid Pyongyang’s Missile Test

The U.S. and South Korea are reportedly carrying out a large-scale joint air drill in South Korea, amid tensions in the region following North Korea's recent missile test. Over 200 aircraft are said to be involved in the five-day drill that began Monday. The long-time allies are said to be keeping the aerial exercise low-key as the U.S. efforts to hold talks with North Korea about its nuclear program gain pace, reported The Drive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
POLITICS
Derrick

Algeria accuses Moroccan forces of killing 3, amid tensions

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president's office said Wednesday that three Algerians were killed by a military strike on their trucks, and it accused Moroccan forces in the disputed Western Sahara of being behind the attack. The trucks were traveling from the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott toward the Algerian city...
WORLD
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY

