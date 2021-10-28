CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness Update: Naby Keita And Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Injury Status Becomes Clearer

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

There was some positive news from the AXA Training Centre at Kirkby this afternoon as the Liverpool twitter account provided an update on the injury status of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

Keita was pictured in training today and appears to have recovered after being on the receiving end of a shocking challenge from Paul Pogba at the weekend.

There was further good news with Thiago also pictured as he looks to be over the calf injury he picked up against Crystal Palace back in September.

This will come as a welcome boost to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as midfield options were beginning to look thin after a number of injuries in that area.

Fabinho

There was no sign of Fabinho in the training photos so it is unclear on his status but Pep Lijnders was confident in the press conference ahead of the Preston game that his absence would be short term only.

Remaining Absentees

James Milner will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury picked up at Old Trafford and is unlikely to return until after the next international break.

Harvey Elliott remains a long term absentee after dislocating his ankle at Elland Road in September.

Brighton

Klopp will be delighted that ahead of the Brighton game on Saturday, he is likely to have at least five midfielders to choose from and possibly six if Fabinho makes it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
