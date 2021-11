Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will form part of one of the world's most ambitious tourism projects. October 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company for a 430-room Grand Hyatt hotel on Shaura Island, the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The luxury resort hotel will represent the largest of 11 hotels set to open on the island and will occupy a prime position within this innovative tourist development. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom and the seventh Grand Hyatt hotel in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the region.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO