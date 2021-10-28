CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin names his daughter adviser

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose ouster by a military coup in 2006 triggered years of political instability, has taken a post with a party closely associated with her father. Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, announced Thursday that Paetongtarn Shinawatra...

Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

Japan opposition leader resigns after dismal election results

The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. In Sunday's election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a strong majority under new leader Fumio Kishida.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
ASIA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What election outcome means for new Japan PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's weeks-old government cleared its first major test in weekend national elections as his governing party secured just enough seats to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament. The victory will be a key factor as his government grapples with the pandemic-hit economy, security threats and other challenges.___DID KISHIDA'S QUICK ELECTION GAMBLE PAY OFF?Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party lost 15 seats, giving it 261 in the powerful 465-member lower house of Japan's Diet, or parliament. But that is enough to allow the governing bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

A “people's tribunal” opened Tuesday in the Netherlands to highlight the number of journalists around the world who were killed for doing their jobs, often with impunity for their killers.The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators but will present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted for attacks in order to stop their reporting. It is expected to issue a judgment in May next year.The first hearing was taking place a month after two journalists, one in the Philippines and one in Russia, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai’s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city’s top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month’s “Time Out -DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom’s ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: “Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You’ve Never Imagined”.The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city where concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making are in abundance; where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf capitals...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australian Prime Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal.An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped.Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australia to Macron: 'We didn't deface Eiffel Tower'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied that he had lied to France’s President Emmanuel Macron while secretly negotiating a submarine deal with the United States and Britain, an accusation that has escalated a rift over Australia’s surprise cancelation of a French deal.Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce suggested France was overreacting, saying, “we didn’t deface the Eiffel Tower ”Australia in September dropped the 5-year-old, 90 million Australian dollar ($66 million) contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. Instead, Australia made an alliance with Britain and the U.S. to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered...
JOE BIDEN
crossroadstoday.com

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

BEIRUT (AP) — One of the Arab world’s most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved nearly extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syria’s government said Tuesday. He was 88. Born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD

