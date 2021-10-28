CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese startup test flies a one-person drone motorcycle

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy does this not sound like a necessarily great idea? A startup in Japan has unveiled a one-person drone intended to be flown like a motorcycle, hurtling through the air and around corners at top speeds of 100 kmh. This week, Japan’s A.L.I. Technologies staged a trial flight of...

dronedj.com

