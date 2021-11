(Ames, IA) Ames police are asking the public for help in finding information in a fatal shooting Friday night. Police were called just before midnight to a report of shots fired near a large crowd of people outside of the Elk’s Lodge. A 23-year-old man who had been shot was found and taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO