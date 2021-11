By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side. Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on...

