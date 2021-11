Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.

